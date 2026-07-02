Minister Joly announces significant federal investment in ADF Group Inc.'s project to strengthen Canada's domestic steel production

ADF is upgrading its facilities in Terrebonne and Métabetchouan to help meet the growing demand for heavy steel structures

TERREBONNE, QC, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced a $12.5 million investment through the Strategic Response Fund in ADF Group Inc.'s $52.3 million project to upgrade and modernize its specialized steel production facilities in Terrebonne and Métabetchouan, Quebec. The global economy is rapidly transforming, and the Government of Canada is making strategic investments to protect Canada's steel industry, support Canadian workers and strengthen domestic industrial capacity as part of building a strong, resilient economy.

This impactful investment will enable ADF Group Inc. to outfit its Terrebonne fabrication plant with new equipment to fulfill a multi-year contract to supply Hydro-Québec with power pylons. It will also allow the company to modernize its Métabetchouan facility to meet growing demand for heavy steel structures in the hydro-electric sector. The government's investment in this project will also help create at least 100 jobs and maintain more than 525 well-paying jobs over the course of the project, supporting a strong workforce in Canada's steel industry. Once upgraded, these facilities will reinforce Canada's domestic critical infrastructure capabilities and strengthen our domestic industrial sectors.

As Canada moves from reliance to resilience, the government is investing in the long–term sustainability of the Canadian manufacturing sector and strengthening the domestic supply chain for key energy and infrastructure projects. This strategic investment follows the measures to protect and strengthen Canada's steel industry announced by Prime Minister Carney on July 16, 2025, and Minister Joly's announcement on May 4, 2026, of a new $1 billion Business Development Bank of Canada program to support Canadian businesses affected by tariffs. The Government of Canada is investing to maintain a strong Canadian steel industry and the well-paying jobs that come with it.

Quotes

"Canada's steel industry is a cornerstone of our economic strength and a driver of our industrial future. In the face of global trade uncertainty, our government remains firmly committed to supporting the steel sector in the province of Quebec and ensuring its long-term competitiveness. This investment in ADF Group Inc. aligns with our government's plan to support Canadian workers, strengthen domestic manufacturing and build economic resilience, and it will deliver real results."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Family business ADF Group Inc. is of strategic importance to Quebec's steel sector, and it has been the pride of Quebec for more than 70 years. Today, we're giving it the means to invest, to innovate and to create even more good jobs here at home. At the same time, we're strengthening Quebec's manufacturing capacity for components that are essential to modernizing our electricity grid. The more Quebec companies are able to meet Hydro-Québec's needs, the more our major energy projects will benefit our workers, our regions and our economy. In the current context of U.S. tariffs, it's more important than ever to strengthen our supply chain and support our manufacturers so that they remain among the best performing in North America."

– Bernard Drainville, Quebec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Maritime Strategy

"Over the years, we have turned ADF Group Inc. into a flagship Quebec company and an important player in North American industry. Investing and innovating have always been integral to our development strategy. We thank the governments of Canada and Quebec and Investissement Québec for this financial support. It gives our company the means to stay competitive in light of the various challenges we are facing, to further strengthen our position across all our markets and to work toward our goal of sustainable growth."

– Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer, ADF Group Inc.

Quick facts

Canada produces over 12 million metric tonnes of crude steel a year, with domestic steel operations directly employing some 23,000 people while supporting an additional 100,000 indirect jobs.

In December 2025, the government unveiled a $1.3 billion plan for the lumber and steel sectors, aimed at competitiveness, freight–rate reductions and Buy Canadian procurement.

Founded in Laval, Quebec, in 1956, ADF Group Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of steel structures, heavy-duty steel components and architectural metals. ADF became a publicly traded company in 1999.

The Strategic Response Fund helps Canadian industries innovate, adapt and compete in a changing global economy. It supports large-scale, transformative projects that build economic resilience, strengthen supply chains and protect good jobs in key sectors such as steel, aluminum, automotive, forest products, AI and advanced technologies.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]