OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business and Minister responsible for the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), announced four new appointments to BDC's Board of Directors, effective January 26, 2024.

BDC is the nation's leading bank for Canadian entrepreneurs to help their businesses grow and succeed.

New appointments

Lena Bullock is the Chief Financial Officer at Frind Properties Ltd. She brings over 32 years of senior-level experience in financial planning and analysis for corporations.





Michael Ladha is the Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, where he is responsible for all legal, governance, supply chain and procurement matters. He has over 14 years' experience as an executive and corporate director.





Konata Lake is a partner at Torys LLP and is the head of the firm's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Group as well as the firm's Mergers and Acquisitions Group. He brings over 15 years of experience representing businesses on all aspects of corporate transactional matters.





is a partner at Torys LLP and is the head of the firm's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Group as well as the firm's Mergers and Acquisitions Group. He brings over 15 years of experience representing businesses on all aspects of corporate transactional matters. Melanie Nadeau is the Chief Executive Officer at COVE, an industry-led commercialization centre and global tech hub. She brings over 20 years of experience in business development initiatives.

These appointments are the result of an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. The combined expertise of these four appointees in all aspects of supporting businesses and fostering their growth will help ensure BDC continues its essential work helping Canadian businesses across the country.

Quote

"I want to congratulate all four candidates on their new appointments to BDC. Their extensive and unique business experience will be important to BDC as it continues to provide essential supports to Canadian entrepreneurs so they can start up and scale up. I wish all the new board members success in their new roles supporting businesses from coast to coast to coast."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

