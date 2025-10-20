TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Growing an inclusive economy is essential to building Canada strong. When Black entrepreneurs have the tools to start and grow companies, they create jobs, drive innovation and strengthen local communities.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), kicked off Small Business Week by announcing a renewed investment of $189 million in the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP). This funding will keep capital flowing, expand advisory supports and deepen research so more Black-owned businesses can start up, scale up and succeed.

Since its launch, the BEP has already supported more than 24,000 Black entrepreneurs across Canada through mentorship, training and networks, while the Loan Fund has approved more than $70 million in financing. These businesses are hiring, exporting and innovating in communities nationwide.

With the renewed funding, the BEP's three components (the Loan Fund, the Knowledge Hub and the Ecosystem Fund) will continue working together to unlock opportunities for Black business owners. The Ecosystem Fund's geographic coverage will also be expanded through the regional development agencies.

Minister Valdez also announced that the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE), which administers the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) have reached an agreement to continue their collaboration on supporting Black entrepreneurs' access to capital.

In addition to its direct economic benefits, the renewed BEP will continue to advance the federal government's efforts to address anti-Black racism and systemic barriers, including by acting as a key economic initiative supporting Canada's Black Justice Strategy.

Quotes

"The strength of Canada's economy comes from the talent and tenacity of our people. When Black entrepreneurs can access capital, mentorship and reliable data, they turn ideas into jobs and community prosperity. This $189 million investment to renew the Black Entrepreneurship Program will help more Black entrepreneurs start up, scale up and build a stronger economy for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

Launched in 2021, the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) offers financial and non-financial supports (i.e. financing, training, mentorship, networking) and improves the quality and availability of data targeted to Black entrepreneurs and business owners across Canada through three program components: the Loan Fund, the Knowledge Hub and the Ecosystem Fund.

The federal government has allocated an additional investment of up to $189 million over five years, from 2025 to 2030, which includes:

up to $105.4 million allocated to the regional development agencies to continue delivering the BEP Ecosystem Fund across Canada



up to $7.5 million allocated for the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, for research to improve the quality and availability of data on the Black entrepreneurship ecosystem in Canada



up to $67 million allocated for the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Hub to provide loans of up to $250,000, in collaboration with the Business Development Bank of Canada, to Black business owners and entrepreneurs across the country

To date, the BEP has supported more than 24,000 Black entrepreneurs across the country. Since its launch, 801 loans have been approved under the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, representing more than $70.6 million.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media.

X (Twitter): @canadabusiness | Facebook: Canada Business | Instagram: @cdnbusiness

Follow the department on LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

For easy access to government programs for businesses, download the Canada Business app.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]