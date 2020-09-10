HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - As the Canadian economy adapts to the realities of COVID-19, the health and safety of workers is a fundamental part of reopening and rebuilding our economy. The Government of Canada is taking steps to ensure that employers and employees have the resources they need for a safe and responsible return to the workplace.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, announced new funding of $2.5 million over two years for the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), so it can continue to provide valuable guidance to Canadian workers and businesses. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, CCOHS has published health and safety tip sheets on its website, made e-learning courses available free of charge and provided an online space, Pandemic Info Share, where businesses can share resources and advice. This new funding enables CCOHS to continue its important work; including creating more sector-specific guidance and new e-learning tools that will help Canadian workplaces operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding is part of a coordinated response by federal, provincial and territorial governments, public health authorities and CCOHS to the COVID-19 pandemic. These entities are making sure that businesses have all the necessary tools and resources to protect workers' health and safety during and beyond COVID-19.

Quotes



"COVID-19 has created challenges on many fronts for Canadian workers and businesses. As more workplaces reopen, the health and safety of workers is a priority. This new funding for CCOHS will make more advice and information available to workplaces as they take steps to operate safely and responsibly during this pandemic."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour

"The need for reliable information and tools to protect the health of workers has never been greater. This funding support from the Labour Program will give CCOHS even greater capacity to provide health and safety guidance and learning modules for specific higher-risk sectors and occupations. This will help employers quickly gain the knowledge they need to ensure a safe and orderly reopening and return to work for all."

– Anne Tennier, President and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety

Quick Facts

CCOHS was established in 1978 by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act to promote the well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs.

to promote the well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs. To help high-risk occupations and essential services and industries work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, CCOHS has developed a series of pandemic guidance tip sheets and made them available for free on their website. The sheets are intended to be used and customized by businesses and organizations to help protect workers from illness as well as prevent the spread of infection.

Pandemic Info Share is an online forum provided by CCOHS to enable businesses and organizations to share their pandemic-related good practices and resources.

Associated Links

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

