Minister Tassi announces investment in project that fosters social inclusion for seniors

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Seniors are an important part of Canada's social fabric and have made countless contributions in the past. They helped build our nation and continue to contribute to its success. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that its programs and services encourage the healthy aging and social inclusion of seniors, particularly for those who are most vulnerable.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, was in Toronto where she announced more than $1.8 million in funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) to support a project that will help increase the social inclusion of seniors in the Greater Toronto Area. Over the next five years, the Mon Sheong Foundation will work with community partners to develop programs and services that will improve the social well-being of seniors and facilitate their integration within their communities.

The Mon Sheong Foundation is one of 22 successful applicants resulting from a call for concepts launched in December 2018 through the NHSP pan-Canadian funding stream. Up to $60 million in funding over five years is available for these projects, which are expected to begin in the fall of 2019.

Through Budget 2019, the Government of Canada announced an additional $100 million over five years for the NHSP, with $20 million per year ongoing to enhance the social inclusion of seniors. The new funding will help support more projects across the country that make a difference in the lives of Canadian seniors.

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program is an important program that supports organizations that do meaningful work to improve the well-being and quality of life of seniors. The Mon Sheong Foundation will help foster the social inclusion and engagement of seniors within their community. Through the NHSP we are taking action to ensure Canadian seniors, including those who are most vulnerable, receive the recognition, respect and support they deserve."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors

It is expected that this project will involve approximately 7,200 seniors, aged 55 and over, in the Greater Toronto Area .

. The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being and quality of life of seniors, and foster social inclusion and engagement of Canadian seniors in all aspects of society.

The Program's pan-Canadian stream supports organizations that develop collaborative and innovative approaches to increase the social inclusion of seniors.

To date, the pan-Canadian projects have engaged and connected more than 47,000 seniors to supports and services in their communities to reduce social isolation. As well, more than 5,600 professionals and volunteers have been trained to identify, support and respond to the needs of seniors.

Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada . By 2031, close to one quarter of Canadians could be 65 years of age or older.

