The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger, healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. Sport builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows people to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially.

To support organized sport at the community level, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that Canadian Women & Sport, as a national-level organization, will receive $2,000,000 in funding in 2022–23 from the Community Sport for All initiative.

Community-based groups will be invited in the fall to submit their proposals to Canadian Women & Sport through their website at womenandsport.ca. Funded projects will help reduce barriers to sport participation and retention for girls, women and nonbinary people who are from Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people with disabilities.

Rowing Canada Aviron, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada were the first three national-level funding recipients announced under the Community Sport for All Initiative. More opportunities for community-based groups to apply for funding will come soon as the remaining national-level recipients will be announced this summer. The role of the national-level recipients is to redistribute funding to community-based groups.

As announced in Budget 2021, up to $80 million over two years will be distributed across the country. The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"Several studies demonstrate that the proportion of Canadian women participating in sport is considerably lower than men. Although most girls participate in sport in their early years, adolescent girls tend to drop out of sport and physical activity at a much higher rate than boys. This is why we need more programs like the ones supported by Canadian Women & Sport. They make a difference in communities by reducing barriers to sport participation and retention and help those most affected by COVID-19 adopt healthy lifestyles."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Canadians depend on physical activity and recreation for their physical and mental health, a sense of community, belonging and fun! But there are too many barriers and hurdles between some Canadians and their favourite activities. We are committed to supporting our neighbours' pursuit of their healthiest, happiest lifestyles—and these investments support those goals."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"We believe that inclusive sport is a powerful vehicle for advancing women's rights and opportunities in Canadian society. But without opportunities to play and lead in spaces that are safe, welcoming, and inclusive, too many girls, women, and nonbinary people are left on the sidelines. Many grassroots sport organizations across Canada are committed to delivering inclusive programming, and we are thrilled to be able to support their efforts with this funding from Sport Canada. This investment will specifically benefit those who have historically faced the greatest barriers to accessing quality sport, enabling a greater diversity of girls, women, and nonbinary people to experience the transformative power of sport."

—Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, CEO, Canadian Women & Sport

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities. Projects will adhere to the following principles:

Affordable : Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.

: Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants. Results oriented : Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change.

: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change. Focused on organized sport : While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices.

: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green : Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible : Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

: Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

On June 15, 2022 and July 5, 2022, the Government of Canada announced the first three national-level organizations receiving funding from the Community Sport for All initiative: Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ($6,858,000), KidSport Canada ($4,430,000) and Rowing Canada ($885,000).

Community-based groups are invited to contact https://rowingcanada.org/Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada to learn how to submit their proposals to receive funding, while Rowing Canada Aviron clubs will soon be invited to submit their applications to Rowing Canada Aviron to receive funding.

Canadian Women & Sport is an organization dedicated to creating an equitable and inclusive Canadian sport and physical activity system that empowers girls and women—as active participants and leaders—within and through sport. Canadian Women & Sport is supported by the Government of Canada.

