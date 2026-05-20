TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada continues to build on its global leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) by fostering international partnerships that support innovation, attract investment and create new opportunities for businesses, researchers and workers.

Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, joined His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain and Carlos Cuerpo, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, at MaRS Discovery District in Toronto to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing Canada–Spain cooperation in artificial intelligence.

The MOU establishes a framework for Canada and Spain to advance cooperation in AI, including opportunities to enable access to compute capacity, foster AI and technology adoption, and deepen connections across government, industry and other stakeholders. It also supports the safe and responsible development and use of AI technologies that enhance productivity and drive economic growth across key sectors of the economy.

A fireside session with Minister Solomon, His Majesty the King of Spain and Deputy Prime Minister Cuerpo focused on how innovation ecosystems and AI are helping drive economic growth, increase competitiveness and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies across businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises. The session also explored the role of public policy and the private sector in advancing innovation and bringing new technologies to market. Discussions further underscored the importance of international partnerships in promoting trustworthy AI and strengthening global networks. The visit also included a formal exchange of gifts, reflecting the strong and enduring relationship between Canada and Spain.

This cooperation reinforces Canada's leadership in AI while supporting innovation, investment and long-term economic growth for Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's engagement with Spain reflects the importance of trusted international partnerships in shaping how artificial intelligence develops in a safe and responsible way. By working together, we can better align innovation with shared values, strengthen research ties and ensure AI delivers long-term economic opportunity and tangible benefits for both countries."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"This agreement opens a new chapter in the relationship between Spain and Canada. Artificial intelligence is one of the forces that will shape competitiveness and economic sovereignty in the decades ahead, and two democracies such as ours have a responsibility to lead together, building a model of technological cooperation grounded in trust, security and shared benefit."

– Carlos Cuerpo, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business

Quick facts

The MOU reflects growing international cooperation on AI between Canada and Spain.

Areas of collaboration may include enabling access to compute capacity, fostering AI and technology adoption, and deepening connections across government, industry and other stakeholders.

The framework supports the safe and responsible development and deployment of AI technologies.

Collaboration is intended to support innovation, productivity and long-term economic growth across key sectors in both Canada and Spain.

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Contacts: Peter Wall, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]