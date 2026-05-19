OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Access to fast, reliable and affordable connectivity is essential for Canadians. This is why the Government of Canada is taking further action to strengthen wireless connectivity and support innovation by advancing new spectrum for 5G applications and modernizing the process for deploying wireless infrastructure across the country.

Through these measures, the government is improving how spectrum is managed, enabling new technologies and reducing barriers to infrastructure deployment. This will help ensure Canadians benefit from high-quality wireless services wherever they live.

Supporting next-generation 5G innovation

To meet growing demand for wireless services, the Government of Canada is announcing the rules for an upcoming millimetre wave (mmWave) auction. These rules ensure that it will be possible to support innovative 5G applications and future 6G technologies. They include measures proven to help promote competition and support access to spectrum for smaller operators, including:

a cap on the amount of spectrum that any bidder can acquire, ensuring several operators can access spectrum in every area

small licence areas that allow operators to get targeted access to spectrum to meet their business needs

This auction, planned for 2027, will also help increase mobile network capacity, drive investment and improve affordable connectivity options for Canadians while fostering new business models and technologies.

Modernizing tower siting to reduce red tape

To accelerate network expansion and improve service delivery, the government is also modernizing its tower siting process and reducing regulatory burden.

The proposed changes include a standardized digital process for tower approvals, including a publicly accessible online portal for applications and consultations.

These changes aim to:

streamline procedures and reduce administrative burden

improve transparency and public engagement

ensure timely decisions while maintaining local input

By making the process faster, more efficient and less costly, these changes will help boost competition and innovation, while supporting expanded wireless coverage across the country.

The consultation on tower siting modernization provides stakeholders with the opportunity to shape a more efficient and consistent national approach.

Quotes

"Reliable, affordable connectivity is essential to Canada's economic growth, public safety and quality of life. By making more spectrum available and streamlining infrastructure deployment, the Government of Canada is enabling the next generation of wireless technologies while improving services for Canadians across the country."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

Millimetre wave spectrum can carry large amounts of data over short distances, supporting advanced applications such as industrial automation, smart agriculture, private networks and fixed wireless services in rural and remote communities.

4.8 GHz of millimetre wave spectrum in the 26 GHz and 38 GHz bands will be available through this auction process.

An additional 850 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band will be available through a future non-competitive licensing process.

Proposed tower siting reforms include clearer timelines and a national digital process that maintains public participation.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]