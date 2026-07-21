Minister Joly announces engagement with Pratt & Whitney Canada to strengthen Canada's aerospace sector

$275 million project will modernize Pratt & Whitney Canada's manufacturing centre of excellence

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, at the Farnborough International Airshow, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced that the Government of Canada is delivering results with a Strategic Response Fund contribution of up to $34 million to support the modernization of Pratt & Whitney Canada's aircraft engine manufacturing centre of excellence, based in Longueuil, Quebec.

As a global leader in dynamic and innovative aerospace supply chains, Canada is well positioned to advance international partnerships and lead in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing. As part of the government's plan to transform Canada's industrial base, strengthen our economy and create well-paying jobs, we are securing new strategic investments that will attract capital, bolster our economic and national sovereignty, and enhance Canada's competitiveness for years to come.

Pratt & Whitney Canada is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing and maintenance of gas turbine engines and auxiliary power units, with facilities in Quebec, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Alberta. This engagement between the Government of Canada and Pratt & Whitney Canada will maintain 650 jobs and support the continued growth of Canada's aerospace sector.

In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, the Government of Canada is taking action to secure our economic and national sovereignty, while at the same time advancing its ten key sovereign capabilities, including aerospace, as identified in the Defence Industrial Strategy. This collaboration will strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in the engine market and position the Canadian aerospace sector at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Quotes

"Our government is delivering on its plan to build a stronger Canadian and Quebec economy by investing in the industries that create well-paying jobs and that drive and strengthen Canada's industrial capabilities. Through our engagement with Pratt & Whitney Canada, we are maintaining hundreds of high-value jobs, advancing our key sovereign capabilities, and positioning Canadian workers and businesses to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Strengthening our industrial capabilities in Longueuil will enhance our ability to deliver world-class propulsion systems to customers around the globe while driving operational excellence through innovation and advanced manufacturing. This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of the Canadian aerospace industry and contributing to its global leadership."

– Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, President, Pratt & Whitney Canada

Quick facts

Pratt & Whitney Canada is a subsidiary of RTX, the world's largest aerospace and defence company.

Pratt & Whitney Canada is headquartered in Longueuil, Quebec, and also has facilities elsewhere in Quebec, as well as in Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]