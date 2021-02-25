Minister Schulte tables Departmental Plans and Main Estimates for 2021-22 fiscal year on behalf of Minister Duclos

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working in a manner that is open, transparent, and accountable to Canadians and Parliament.

Today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors, tabled in the House of Commons the annual Departmental Plans and Main Estimates for fiscal year 2021-22, for Government of Canada departments and agencies, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board.

In the coming year, we will see ongoing challenges and confront new ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Departmental Plans and the Main Estimates reflect the government's commitment to meeting those challenges while continuing its work on ongoing commitments and priorities. With these submissions to Parliament, the government is making clear how it plans to allocate taxpayer money.

Through tools such as GC InfoBase, the government is further strengthening its reporting processes allowing Parliament and Canadians to monitor the government's plans and progress on results.

"In these times of rapid change, Canadians need assurance that their government is committed to the principles of openness, transparency and accountability. The government's Departmental Plans and Estimates ensure that Parliamentarians and Canadians can easily track our priorities and planned spending to see how we are achieving results."

- The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

The 2021-22 Main Estimates present information on $141.9 billion in voted expenditures and $200.3 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $342.2 billion in planned budgetary spending for 123 organizations to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

The Estimates family of documents includes the Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, which are tabled at regular intervals throughout the fiscal year, as required.

Departmental Plans for 88 organizations provide details on resource requirements found in the Main Estimates, based on each federal organization's mandate, priorities, and operations. This information is organized by core responsibility and expected departmental results.

Departmental Plans set the reference point that institutions will use to track their performance against objectives throughout the year. Progress is reported in the Departmental Results Report following the end of the fiscal year.

Estimates data and Departmental Plan program information is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool that presents performance results and indicators from annual reports.

