OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today regarding the 60-day red tape review exercise:

"Today, I am proud to announce that we've published progress reports identifying nearly 500 recent and forward-looking initiatives to streamline services, cut duplication, and reduce costs for Canadians and businesses. These reports mark a major step forward in our ongoing commitment to eliminating red tape.

Proposed initiatives include important benefits for Canadians, such as providing access to new drugs more quickly. They will also support key economic sectors, such as transportation and agriculture by speeding up decision-making, and streamlining processes to increase productivity. Reduced red tape will support Government of Canada priorities, like more efficient reviews of projects to drive economic growth, and greater collaboration with trading partners to reduce barriers and help get products to market faster.

We will be moving forward with these initiatives and others to take meaningful action to cut red tape for Canadians and to help Canadian businesses stay competitive. The Red Tape Reduction Office, led out of the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, will be leading work with federal regulators to make further progress. For example, the Office will be engaging with partners and stakeholders to undertake horizontal red tape reviews, which will further eliminate regulatory barriers for business and deliver better and faster regulatory service. Provinces and territories will also be engaged to support a collaborative way forward.

I invite you to consult the reports and see how together, we are building a regulatory system that is faster, simpler and more competitive."

