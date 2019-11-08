Minister Roberge authorizes the New Frontiers School Board to offer the Health, Assistance and Nursing program of study

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the need for bilingual nursing assistants in Indigenous communities and in the Montérégie region, Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Education and Higher Education, is authorizing the New Frontiers School Board to offer the Health, Assistance and Nursing program of vocational training. This three-year provisional authorization will enable the school board to train a cohort of 20 students each year. Claire IsaBelle, MNA for Huntingdon, made this announcement today on behalf of Mr. Roberge.

The Minister would like to thank MNA Claire IsaBelle and Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, for their exceptional work on this file.

Quotations:

"As the MNA for Huntingdon, I pay close attention to the requests made and problems raised by various stakeholders in my region. We studied the needs and statistics with respect to the vocational training offered by the New Frontiers School Board and everything pointed to the importance of offering the Health, Assistance and Nursing program. Today, we can say "mission accomplished" because this training will enable the next generation to step up and to support the dedicated people who work in health services in the Montérégie-Ouest region. I would also like to thank the Minister personally for his attention and speedy action in this file."

Claire IsaBelle, MNA for Huntingdon

"Improving the services provided to English-speaking Quebecers is important to our government. There is a shortage of bilingual nursing assistants in the region, and we must take concrete action to remedy the situation. Today's announcement authorizing the New Frontiers School Board to offer this program of study shows that we are doing exactly that. I am glad, not only for the English-speaking students who will be able to enrol in the program, but also for the region, which will benefit from a qualified bilingual workforce in health services."

Christopher Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

"The need for workers in various fields, including health, is constantly evolving. I am pleased to see that the school system is adopting a proactive strategy and adjusting the programs it offers accordingly. Educational institutions throughout Québec continue to diversify the vocational training they offer. Thanks to this program, the New Frontiers School Board will be able train more students to provide services in English in this field. It is in taking concrete action like this that we help meet the needs that have been brought to our attention."

Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Education and Higher Education

