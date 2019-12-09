Minister Revokes Approval for Nation Rise wind power project

OTTAWA, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Jeff Yurek, Ontario Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks issued a decision revoking the Renewable Energy Approval for the Nation Rise wind power project under construction in North Stormont, near Ottawa.

The Minister's decision was in response to an appeal filed by community group Concerned Citizens of North Stormont of a quasi-judicial decision supporting the project approval.

In his decision, the Minister concluded that the wind turbines would cause serious and irreversible harm to endangered bat populations in the area. The potential for harm to wildlife was considered in the context of the contribution to Ontario's electricity supply in Ontario, which would be minimal; the Minister concluded that it was in the public interest and a precaution to protect the environment to revoke approval for the power project.

Margaret Benke, representing the Concerned Citizens of North Stormont (CCNS) welcomed the Minister's decision. The group had raised many concerns about the environment in its appeal. "Now," she says, "the environment, wildlife and human health will be protected from the harmful effects of wind turbines."

Benke thanked the many people who supported the Concerned Citizens group financially and with submissions of information for the original appeal before the Environmental Review Tribunal and subsequent appeal to the Minister.

"This power project has been very divisive for our community; now North Stormont can again be a good place to grow."

The Nation Rise project consisted of up to 33 turbines located near Finch, Berwick and Crysler in Eastern Ontario. The project was planned to generate up to 100 MW of electricity under a 20-year, $400-million contract awarded by the IESO.

CCNS is a community group member of the Wind Concerns Ontario coalition.

SOURCE Wind Concerns Ontario

For further information: Margaret Benke 613-558-9236/Jane Wilson-WCO 613-595-1256

Related Links

http://www.windconcernsontario.ca/

