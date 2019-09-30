Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon at the Innovation and the Impact of E-commerce on the Logistics Industry conference

During the conference, private companies and public organizations shared with participants their experiences and the results of their e-commerce initiatives. Canada Post, WIPTEC, Drakkar, City of Montreal and Jalon MTL presented their successes and outlined the challenges and issues they face at each link in the e-commerce supply chain.

CEFRIO took the opportunity to review the Quebec e-commerce logistics hub project, a mandate awarded to it by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, specifically aimed to evaluate new business models in e-commerce logistics. This initiative is part of the Government of Quebec's action plan for the digital economy and one of its objectives, which is to provide retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers with the benefits of e-commerce, and to accelerate the transition of companies in the logistics sector to specialized e-commerce services.

"Supported by more than 11,000 organizations and businesses, providing employment for some 100,000 people, the logistics industry generates significant spin-offs for the Québec economy and is essential to the smooth operation of all of Quebec's business sectors. E-commerce has a huge potential for growth for every link of the supply chain and our government ensures that they fully benefit from it."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of the Economy and Innovation

"Trade is undergoing profound changes. The City of Montréal supports its businesses in the necessary transition towards e-commerce and encourages sustainable logistics solutions. By experimenting with environmentally friendly parcel delivery methods that break conventions, such as the Colibri project, the City of Montréal is reaffirming the spirit of innovation that drives the city."

Robert Beaudry, Member of the executive committee, responsible for economic and commercial development, housing and design

"To set up the logistics centre specializing in e-commerce, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation asked us to look into business models based on pooling logistics activities to assess the economic feasibility of warehousing infrastructure projects or shared logistics services. The objective is to achieve greater operational and commercial efficiency for companies engaged in e-commerce in local and international markets. The results, revealed today, are unequivocal: the technologies are available and to win the battle of e-commerce, logistics sharing is a viable and feasible option for Quebec SMEs."

Michel Langelier, CEO, CEFRIO

"The conference made it possible to demystify the impacts of e-commerce on the logistics industry. Changes in consumer practices, in the way they purchase goods and want to receive them faster and faster, have major repercussions on the supply chain. The growth prospects of e-commerce require us to implement innovative solutions with all supply chain partners so that we can maintain our role as an attractive and competitive hub."

Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, CargoM

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres, sector associations and unions around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents over $4.3 billion in economic benefits. CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation and all its members.

About CEFRIO

CEFRIO is a research and innovation organization that relies on a network of 90 researchers, its 280 committed members and its dynamic and experienced team to support companies and organizations as they transform their processes and business practices through the appropriation and use of digital technologies. A member of QuébecInnove and mandated by the Government of Quebec, CEFRIO also acts as an accelerator of digital culture in organizations, conducting research, experiments, studies and surveys on the use of digital technology in all aspects of Quebec society. CEFRIO's primary financial partner is the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation.

