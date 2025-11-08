EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change. Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. That can increase our GDP by over 3.5 per cent, equivalent to more than $3,500 for every Canadian – delivering far more for Canadians than what's being taken from us. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) reiterated Budget 2025's creation of the Build Communities Strong Fund and highlighted federal investments in the Bissell Centre and the Rapid Fire Theatre right here in Edmonton.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will invest $51 billion over 10 years, followed by $3 billion per year ongoing, to revitalize local infrastructure – the hospitals, universities, and colleges that serve our people, the roads and bridges that move our goods, and the water and transit systems that sustain our towns. The program will include:

A provincial and territorial stream that will provide $17.2 billion over 10 years to support infrastructure projects and priorities in housing, health care, and education. This could include transit infrastructure, colleges, universities, medical schools, and water and wastewater facilities. From this stream, $5 billion over three years will be dedicated specifically to a new Health Infrastructure Fund, upgrading health infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency rooms, and urgent care centres.

A direct delivery stream that will provide $6 billion to support regionally significant projects, large building retrofits, climate adaptation, or community infrastructure. This could include clean-energy generation and storage projects, flood protection, and new community and recreational spaces.

A community stream that will provide $27.8 billion for local roads, bridges, water systems, and community centres – getting the basics right and helping towns and cities grow.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will build new infrastructure to speed up work and bring down costs. When colleges and universities have archaic buildings, when hospitals are over capacity, and when water systems fail, productivity drops and businesses pay more. The Build Communities Strong Fund will spur economic activity, create new careers in the skilled trades, and give investors the confidence to build around reliable public infrastructure.

This fund is part of the government's broader nation-building mission. This includes the Major Projects Office to fast-track transformative energy, trade, and transportation projects across the country; Build Canada Homes to supercharge housing construction; and the Defence Investment Agency to use domestic resources and materials to scale up our industrial base.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

"The global uncertainty we are facing demands bold action to secure Canada's future. Budget 2025 is an investment budget. We are making generational investments to meet the moment and ensure our country doesn't just weather this moment but thrives in it. This is our moment to build Canada Strong and our plan is clear – we will build our economy, protect our country, and empower you to get ahead. When we play to our strengths, we can create more for ourselves than can ever be taken away."

–The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Building Canada Strong means investing in our communities to grow the economy, ensuring Canadians and Albertans have access to the services and activities they need. The Build Communities Strong Fund announced in Budget 2025 is a generational investment that is helping maintain and build infrastructure like Bissell Centre and the Rapid Fire Theatre right here in Edmonton."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Examples of Budget 2025 projects that will help build strong communities with improved local infrastructure can be found here.

Under the provincial and territorial stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund, provinces and territories will be required to cost match federal investments and ensure that supported municipalities reduce development charges and do not levy other taxes that hinder housing supply.

Rapid Fire Theatre is a renowned improvisational comedy theatre company based in Edmonton, Alberta. Budget 2025 commits to support Rapid Fire Theatre's plans to develop a premier performance space.

Bissell Centre helps people move out of poverty through housing-focused services, family supports, and financial empowerment programs. Budget 2025 also commits to support renovations of the Bissell Centre's Community Space to better assist people experiencing homelessness or financial hardship.

Budget 2025 delivers on the government's Comprehensive Expenditure Review to modernise government, improve efficiencies, and deliver better results and services for Canadians. It includes an initial $60 billion in savings over five years, and makes generational investments in housing, infrastructure, defence, and productivity and competitiveness. These are strategic, capital investments designed to then catalyse $500 billion of new investment into Canada over the next five years.



