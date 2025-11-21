Manitoba-based companies are filling gaps in Canadian markets, growing the economy, and contributing to accessible medical care.

ROSSER, MB, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Access to medical care in Manitoba is shaped by the realities of Prairie life: vast distances and harsh climates, particularly in rural and northern regions.

Government of Canada invests in Manitoba-built solutions to help local companies grow to meet healthcare needs (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, Manitoba, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced over $2.9 million in repayable federal investments for two Manitoba businesses that are redefining how care reaches Canadians. Through made-in-Manitoba innovations these companies are helping ensure that no matter where people live, they can access quality care closer to home.

MoveMobility, an accessible vehicle manufacturer, is expanding into the Canadian ambulance market, providing communities with a homegrown option for specialized medical vehicles. MoveMobility will receive $1.1 million in federal support to increase manufacturing capacity for its medical vehicle line, including new ambulances built on maneuverable van platforms.

QDoc Inc. is a Manitoba-based virtual healthcare company that connects patients with providers anytime, anywhere. QDoc Inc. will receive $1.9 million in federal support to expand its innovative virtual healthcare delivery platform and invest in digital technology development.

Both Manitoba companies are scaling up while filling gaps in Canadian markets. Through this support from PrairiesCan, they will expand operations, strengthen services, and bring Manitoba-built solutions to more Canadians.

"We are proud to support these two Manitoba companies that are creating jobs and helping Canadians access the care they need, no matter where they live. By investing in MoveMobility and QDoc, we are not only strengthening our local economy, but also bringing innovative, homegrown solutions to communities across the Prairies and the country. This is exactly the kind of collaboration and innovation that drives growth and makes healthcare more accessible for all Canadians."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"As a physician, I am committed to building a stronger and healthier future for Manitobans. That is why I am pleased that our new government is supporting MoveMobility and QDoc. These investments help strengthen our one Canadian economy while expanding access to medical care across the province."

–Dr. Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, Manitoba

"Manitoba's investment of $1.3 million, now boosted by additional federal funding, shows how supporting manufacturing, healthcare, and innovation highlights Manitoba's excellence on the national stage"

–The Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation, Government of Manitoba

"It's inspiring to have PrairiesCan's support for our mission to remove barriers to healthcare and transportation. With this backing, we can accelerate our efforts to deliver a Canadian-made solution that brings meaningful results and helps everyone we serve."

–Richard Jones, CEO, MoveMobility

"The support from PrairiesCan has been instrumental in helping QDoc scale our made-in-Manitoba virtual care platform to delivering over 250,000 virtual visits, expand access to healthcare across rural and northern communities, and deliver on our mission of connecting every patient to the right provider--anytime, anywhere."

–Dr. Norman Silver, Co-Founder and CEO, QDoc

These investments are expected to create 35 jobs and assist one additional SME.

The Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program is delivered by regional development agencies across Canada to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians.

Funding offered under the REGI Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) supports high-growth businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services or technologies.

