OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Abandoned and wrecked vessels can be harmful to the environment and to public safety. Abandoning your vessel is also illegal in Canada. Through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is taking further action to remove vessels that pose a threat, in order to protect our coasts and waterways.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced the launch of a new call for proposals under the Oceans Protection Plan's Abandoned Boats Program, which invites Canadians to submit proposals for projects that support the assessment, removal, and disposal of abandoned and wrecked vessels in Canadian waters.

Through the call for proposals, which will provide $1.6 million in total funding, the Government of Canada will pay up to 100% of costs associated with the assessment and removal of abandoned or wrecked vessels. Specifically, it will cover up to $5,000 for boat assessment projects and up to $250,000 for boat removal and disposal projects.

Transport Canada is now accepting applications from Indigenous communities and organizations, Canada Port Authorities, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, private ports and marinas, public sector organizations, and provinces, territories, and municipalities until June 15, 2023. Approved projects are expected to begin in 2023.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, scientists, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. The Oceans Protection Plan is keeping our oceans and coasts healthy, advancing reconciliation, and building a clean future for everyone.

"Abandoned and wrecked vessels pose a threat to the safety of our waters, yet too many of them remain in our waters today. That's why I'm proud to announce the launch of a new call for proposals under the Abandoned Boats Program. This program will support the assessment, removal, and safe disposal of these hazardous vessels. Today's announcement marks another step in our commitment to keeping our community waters cleaner and safer for Canadians through the Oceans Protection Plan."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Abandoned and wrecked vessels pose a significant risk to the environment, economy, and public safety. In launching the Abandoned Boats Program call for proposals, the Government of Canada is taking further action to remove these threats, educate boat owners, and safeguard coasts and waterways."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The Honourable Joyce Murray

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The Abandoned Boats Program is part of the Government of Canada's National Strategy to Address Wrecked and Abandoned Vessels, which introduced multiple measures to reduce the number of abandoned and wrecked vessels that pose hazards in Canadian waters and support the preservation and restoration of marine ecosystems.

National Strategy to Address Wrecked and Abandoned Vessels, which introduced multiple measures to reduce the number of abandoned and wrecked vessels that pose hazards in Canadian waters and support the preservation and restoration of marine ecosystems. Through the Oceans Protection Plan's Abandoned Boats Program, funding has been approved for the assessment of 153 boat removal projects and for the removal of 195 boats to date.

In 2022, the Abandoned Boats Program received additional funding of $4.3 million under the renewed Oceans Protection Plan, including $3.7 million over three years to support the assessment, removal, and safe disposal of abandoned, wrecked, or hazardous vessels in Canadian waters. Of that amount, funding of $1.6M is available in the 2023-24 fiscal year for the assessment and removal of abandoned or wrecked vessels.

under the renewed Oceans Protection Plan, including over three years to support the assessment, removal, and safe disposal of abandoned, wrecked, or hazardous vessels in Canadian waters. Of that amount, funding of is available in the 2023-24 fiscal year for the assessment and removal of abandoned or wrecked vessels. In addition to the Abandoned Boats Program, Canada's National Strategy to Address Wrecked and Abandoned Vessels also includes the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act and the Small Craft Harbours Abandoned and Wrecked Vessels Removal Program.

National Strategy to Address Wrecked and Abandoned Vessels also includes the and the Small Craft Harbours Abandoned and Wrecked Vessels Removal Program. The funding announced today is part of the Government of Canada's Budget 2022 commitment to provide $2 billion over nine years to renew Canada's Oceans Protection Plan and expand its work into new areas.

