OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, today announced appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector.

Canadian Transportation Agency

Ms. Elizabeth Catherine Barker ( Ottawa, Ontario ) reappointed as Vice-Chairperson, for a five-year term.

Pacific Pilotage Authority

Chief Marilyn May Slett of the Heiltsuk Nation ( Bella Bella, British Columbia ) appointed as member, for a four-year term.

Wharf of Natashquan

Mr. Denis Déraps ( Natashquan, Quebec ) reappointed as the Wharfinger of Natashquan , for a three-year term.

The appointees come from diverse backgrounds and communities across Canada and have a wide array of skills and expertise they will bring to their positions. Additionally, these Canadians were appointed by the Government of Canada with a focus on gender parity and aiming to reflect the diversity of Canadians across the country. With their combination of skills and lived experiences, they will help build a transportation sector that works for all Canadians.

Quote

"I wish Ms. Barker, Chief Slett, and Mr. Déraps every success as they continue to serve the transportation sector. Their appointments in the Canadian Transportation Agency, the Pacific Pilotage Authority, and the Wharf of Natashquan will help maintain good governance across Canada."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 other shared governance organizations.

