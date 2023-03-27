OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced appointments and reappointment in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and they are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their transportation positions.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority

ThaoPham ( Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs , Québec) appointed as Chairperson for a term of five years.

Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority

Nancy Di Gregorio ( Hamilton, Ontario ) appointed as a part-time Director for a term of three years.

Canadian Transportation Agency

Lenore Duff ( Ottawa, Ontario ) reappointed as temporary member for a term of one year.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment or nomination process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

Quote

"I wish these highly qualified Canadians every success as they continue to serve the transportation sector. Their appointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 other shared governance organizations.

