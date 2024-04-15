OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, made the following statement to mark National Tourism Week 2024:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I want to wish all Canadians a happy National Tourism Week!

"Canada is a tourism superpower. We have majestic mountains, dynamic downtowns, friendly folks and so much more. We have what the world wants!

"National Tourism Week is a chance to celebrate the faces and places that make our country so special, including the millions of Canadians who work in tourism.

"This year's theme is Canada: Powered by Tourism, and it's not hard to see why. Tourism is a pillar of our economy, helping employ nearly one in ten Canadians and generating billions of dollars every year!

"The people in our tourism sector are more than workers: they are ambassadors for Canada. They are often the first Canadians that a visitor meets when they arrive, and the last ones they see before heading home. The industry is a leader in hiring women, newcomers and young people—even the Prime Minister had one of his first jobs in tourism!

"Tourism is also about pride—the pride of sharing your home with the world.

"Our government is here for Canadian tourism. Guided by our Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, we want to help the industry reach its full potential, invest in Indigenous tourism and overcome challenges so tourism can thrive.

"Tourism has incredible potential, and we're seizing it. Our goal is to increase the sector's contribution to Canada's GDP by 40% by 2030, to $61 billion. This means roughly 85,000 more jobs stemming directly from tourism.

"It's about more than statistics, however. It's about Canada taking its place as a tourism superstar. That's why we're supporting businesses through the Tourism Growth Program, a $108 million investment in tourism businesses across the country.

"Indigenous tourism has the power to advance reconciliation while creating opportunities across Canada. Through initiatives such as the Indigenous Tourism Fund, we're partnering with communities and leaders to seize these opportunities.

"Of course, tourism is not without challenges, and we're working with the industry to overcome them. We're helping businesses attract and retain more staff. We're improving transportation and housing. We're also addressing climate change, an existential threat to Canadian tourism.

"This week, I'm inviting you to discover the attractions that make your community and country so special. Tourism is powerful because it creates connections, finds common ground and brings people together—and we need that now more than ever.

"Happy National Tourism Week!"

