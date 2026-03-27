OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Andres C. Garin, a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal, is appointed a puisne Judge of the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Montréal. Justice Garin replaces Justice M.J. Hogue (Montréal), who resigned effective February 1, 2026.

Stéphane Richer, Partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP in Montréal, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal. Justice Richer replaces Justice A.C. Garin (Montréal) who was elevated to the Court of Appeal of Quebec effective March 25, 2026.

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"I wish Justices Garin and Richer every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Québec well as members of the Court of Appeal of Quebec and the Superior Court of Quebec."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biographies

Justice Andres C. Garin is fluent in French and English, and he also speaks Spanish. He holds a bachelor's degree in civil law from the Université de Montréal, a bachelor's degree in common law from the University of Ottawa, and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Cambridge. He was called to the Quebec Bar in 1996.

Prior to his appointment to the Superior Court of Quebec in 2022, Justice Garin practiced commercial litigation, with a focus on public law with Norton Rose Fulbright. Before that, he worked at the Supreme Court of Canada, first as legal counsel with the Law Branch, and subsequently as legal officer in the chambers of the Chief Justice. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as executive legal officer to the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of Canada.

Justice Stéphane Richer was born in Montréal and grew up in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville. He holds a bachelor's degree in history education from Laval University (1997) and taught for four years at a high school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. He also holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Université du Québec à Montréal (2001). He was called to the Barreau du Québec in 2002.

Justice Richer practiced civil and commercial litigation at Borden Ladner Gervais (BLG) throughout his career as a lawyer. His practice focused primarily on real estate litigation, extraordinary remedies, banking law, fraud, privacy, and class actions. After being named a partner in 2009, he served on the executive committee and compensation committee of the Montréal office. He was also responsible for BLG's Small Claims pro bono program and oversaw ethics and professional liability for the Montréal office. He has handled numerous pro bono cases over the years and served as a mentor to many young lawyers.

Justice Richer has also been actively involved in his community, including as a sports coach.

Justice Richer is married to Catherine Lussier and is the proud father of three children.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]