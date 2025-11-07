OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Donna K. Kellway, Assistant Crown Attorney at the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario and President of the Ontario Crown Attorneys' Association in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Barrie. Justice Kellway replaces Justice R.C. Boswell (Barrie), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective August 18, 2025.

Jennifer L. Swan, Partner at Swan & Saenz LLP in Hamilton, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Family Court, in Hamilton. Justice Swan replaces Justice D.L. Chappel (Hamilton), who resigned effective June 20, 2025.

Quote

"I wish Justices Kellway and Swan every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Ontarians well as members of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biographies

Justice Donna K. Kellway obtained her LLB at the University of Toronto. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1995.

Justice Kellway began her legal career at the defence firm Pinkofsky, Lockyer, Kwinter, and became Pinkoskys' first and only full equity female partner. In 2008, she began working for the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General as an Assistant Crown Attorney. In both roles, she handled a variety of serious and complex cases, including homicides, in the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice. She has served as President of the Ontario Crown Attorneys' Association (OCAA) since 2024, after completing a term as Vice-President Collective Bargaining.

Justice Kellway has been involved in legal education. She was the OCAA Scarborough Education Representative and a Crown Summer School Course Director. She has lectured lawyers and police throughout the province. She has collaborated with prosecutors across Canada as a member of the Canadian Association of Crown Counsel and has presented internationally through her membership with the International Association of Prosecutors. She coached students through the Ontario Justice Education Network. She has served on the Executive of Boards for Community Centre 55, Nellie's Shelter for Women and the Toronto Irish Film Festival. She has also been a long-serving member of the East Toronto chapter of 100 Women Who Care and the Patient Experience Panel for the Michael Garron Hospital.

Justice Jennifer L. Swan was born in Oakville. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Queen's University and her Juris Doctor from Bond University in Australia. She was called to the bar in New South Wales in 2009 and practiced law in Australia before returning home to Canada. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 2011.

Justice Swan began her family law legal career in Gravenhurst and then moved her practice to Hamilton in 2013 where she started her own law practice with her partner at Swan & Saenz LLP.

Justice Swan was a panel lawyer with Legal Aid Ontario working on files with domestic violence and child protection and also parenting files. She was also on the duty counsel panel, a panel member for the Office of the Children's Lawyer and also a Dispute Resolution Officer with the Superior Court of Justice. She was a member of the Family Law Subcommittee with the Hamilton Law Association and a member of the Joint Community Liaison and Resource Committee in Hamilton as the Children's Lawyer representative. She served as a board member with Interval House of Hamilton

Justice Swan, her partner, Jorge, and her three children enjoy sports, including soccer, skating, hockey, running and swimming as well as spending time in the outdoors.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]