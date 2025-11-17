Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Sheri L. Woods, a sole practitioner in Saskatoon, is appointed a Judge of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan in Prince Albert. Justice Woods replaces Justice L.W. Zuk (Prince Albert), who resigned effective April 8, 2024.

"I wish Justice Woods every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Saskatchewan well as a member of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Justice Sheri L. Woods is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan (LL.B. 2009). She was called to the Saskatchewan Bar in 2010.

Justice Woods was a Saskatoon-based lawyer whose practice has been dedicated to family law and child and family services litigation. She co-founded in 2013 what would become Woods Law Office, the boutique firm she owned and managed until her appointment. Over the past decade, she became a leading voice in child and family services law in Saskatchewan. She played a key role in developing the Counsel for Children Program, and she has represented children in the care of the Ministry of Social Services across the province. Her work has also involved extensive collaboration with Indigenous Governing Bodies and representation of delegated Aboriginal child and family services agencies across Treaty Areas 4, 6, 8, and 10. Her career reflects her unwavering personal and professional commitment to rights-based advocacy, child welfare reform, and the advancement of Truth and Reconciliation in the Canadian legal system.

Justice Woods was a respected educator and speaker. She regularly guest lectured at the University of Saskatchewan, College of Law and presented at professional development programs across Canada--including the Federation of Law Societies of Canada's National Family Law Program in Halifax in 2024.

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

