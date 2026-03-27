OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Scott G. Pratt, a Judge of the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Windsor. Justice Pratt replaces Justice G.W. King (Windsor), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective November 3, 2025.

Cheryl C.M. Siran, Partner at Hook, Seller & Lundin LLP in Kenora, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Kenora. Justice Siran replaces Justice J.S. Fregeau (Kenora), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 25, 2025.

Constance Nielsen, a sole practitioner in Markham, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Family Court, in Oshawa. Justice Nielsen replaces Justice M.P. Shelston (Ottawa), who resigned effective May 31, 2025. The Chief Justice has transferred Justice K.D. Leef (Oshawa) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in Oshawa.

Stephanie J. Ouellette, a sole practitioner in London, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Family Court, in London. Justice Ouellette replaces Justice P.J. Henderson (London), who resigned effective October 31, 2025.

Sean D.R. Heeley, a sole practitioner in Hamilton, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Family Court, in Hamilton. Justice Heeley replaces Justice D.A. Jarvis (Newmarket), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective March 1, 2025. The Chief Justice has transferred Justice T.W.Y. Law (Hamilton) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in Hamilton.

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"I wish Justices Pratt, Siran, Nielsen, Ouellette, and Heeley every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Ontario well as members of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biographies

Justice Scott G. Pratt was born in Montreal and grew up in Windsor. He earned degrees in psychology and law, both from the University of Windsor. Along the way, he's worked in jobs ranging from video store clerk to wedding DJ. He was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.

Justice Pratt practiced civil litigation in Toronto and criminal defence in Hamilton before becoming an Assistant Crown Attorney in 2001. He prosecuted cases in the Ontario and Superior Courts of Justice in Hamilton, Niagara, Brampton, and Windsor. He served on the board of the Ontario Crown Attorneys' Association as a regional director and as secretary to the executive. He was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor in 2019. As the Local Administrative Justice, he helped lead the Court through post-pandemic challenges and oversaw the development of protocols to address court backlogs. Since 2024, he had served as the West region director on the board of the Association of Ontario Judges.

Justice Pratt was a guest speaker at the University of Windsor Faculty of Law and Department of Political Science. He served on the board of Community Living Essex County and was a coach and convenor for the LaSalle Stompers soccer program. As a CrossFit trainer, he helped implement a program for athletes with physical and developmental challenges.

Justice Pratt and his wife will celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. They are the parents of a son who makes them proud every day.

Justice Cheryl C.M. Siran completed her undergraduate and LL.B. at the University of Manitoba and Robson Hall Law School. She was called to the Ontario bar in 2006.

Justice Siran has spent her entire legal career in Kenora. After being a summer student with Legal Aid Ontario, she articled with the Crown Attorney's Office before joining Hook, Seller & Lundin LLP, where she ultimately remained. She started in the areas of criminal and family law but had recently focused primarily on the areas of property, estate and construction litigation, and residential and cottage real estate transactions.

Justice Siran has been highly involved in the legal community. She has been Chair of the Federation of Ontario Law Associations (formerly CDLPA), President of the Kenora District Law Association, a Deputy Judge of the Small Claims Court since 2018, and most recently, the Northwest Regional Bencher with the Law Society of Ontario. In her work as a Bencher, she was the Co-chair of the Access to Justice committee and a panel member of the Tribunal. She was previously an appointed member of the Ontario Judicial Appointments Advisory Committee, a board member of LibraryCo., a regional representative on the Ontario Deputy Judges Association, and was a presenter at educational sessions. In her community, she has been a volunteer and board member of the Pellatt United Firefighters (PUFF) for many years.

Justice Siran spends her spare time with her husband, Dache and their dog, either watching sports or being outside, and enjoys travelling.

Justice Constance Nielsen grew up in Holland Landing, Ontario with her adventurous and hardworking Chilean parents and brother. She earned her Honours B.A. from York University (2004) and completed her LL.B. at Osgoode Hall Law School (2007). She was called to the Ontario bar in 2008.

Justice Nielsen became a sole practitioner in 2011 after practicing at a boutique family law firm. Since then, she had assisted in resolving all types of family law matters, with dedicated service as a Children's Lawyer agent, Duty Counsel, member of the Legal Aid Ontario Domestic Violence Panel, and at numerous legal clinics assisting low-income individuals and survivors of domestic violence. In 2020, she was appointed a Dispute Resolution Officer, where she supported litigants and the Court in fostering early, principled resolution of complex matters.

Justice Nielsen has been a passionate volunteer since her youth. Her volunteer roles have included soccer coach, Girl Guide Leader, and active member of various committees, including the Newmarket Court Community Liaison Committee, Girl Guides Appeals Committee, and Newmarket Crossover Youth. She has served on the York Region Law Association Board, co-chaired its Family Law Committee, mentored within and beyond the Association, and contributed to its Education Subcommittee. She is also the past President of York Collaborative Practice and has spoken at learning events, including for the Law Society of Ontario and the Ontario Justice Education Network.

Justice Nielsen enjoys wilderness camping, canoeing, arts and crafts, book club, and spending time with her spouse and their three wonderful children.

Justice Stephanie J. Ouellette was raised in Waterloo. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Waterloo and received her law degree from the University of Western Ontario, Faculty of Law, in 2009. She was called to the Ontario bar in 2010.

Justice Ouellette began her legal career as an associate at Legate and Associates, now Legate Injury Lawyers. She later established her own practice, concentrating in family law with a focus on child protection litigation. Over the course of her career, she developed extensive courtroom experience and appeared regularly before the Superior Court of Justice in complex and sensitive matters involving children and families.

Justice Ouellette is a past president of the London Chapter of the Ontario Association of Child Protection Lawyers and served throughout her career as a panel lawyer for Legal Aid Ontario. Her work reflected a sustained commitment to access to justice.

Justice Ouellette enjoys scuba diving and gardening and is the proud parent of a wonderful daughter.

Justice Sean D.R. Heeley was raised in the small community of Carlisle, Ontario, part of the City of Hamilton. He attended Carleton University in Ottawa, graduating with an Honours Degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice in 2004. He attended the University of Windsor Law School from 2007 to 2010. He was called to the Ontario bar in 2011.

Justice Heeley worked during his legal education with the firm of Szpiech, Ellis, Skibinski, Shipton in Hamilton, eventually becoming counsel with the firm. He became a partner with the firm in 2017 and the sole owner in 2021. His practice was multifaceted, acting in a wide variety of matters in Family Law, Real-Estate Law, Wills & Estates, Civil Litigation, and Criminal Law. He has appeared at many levels of court, including the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Justice Heeley participated actively in the community, serving as a trustee for the Hamilton Law Association and member of the Hamilton Law Association's Family Law Subcommittee and History Committee. He was also a member of the Community Resource Liaison Committee, the Bench and Bar Committee, and the Family Law Rules Committee. He had been a proud member of the Board of Directors for the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank since 2021 and enjoyed coaching with the Stoney Creek Sabers Girls Hockey Organization for many years.

Justice Heeley resides in Hamilton with his wife of 15 years and two children. He enjoys being a musician and organizing concerts to raise funds for the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank and other charities.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]