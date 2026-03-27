OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Delaram Jahani, a Judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia in Surrey, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Jahani replaces Justice L. Warren (Vancouver), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia effective February 28, 2025.

The Honourable Jacqueline G. McQueen, a Judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice McQueen replaces Justice A. Mayer (Vancouver), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia effective February 28, 2025.

Michael P. Klein, K.C., a sole practitioner in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Klein replaces Justice M. Brundrett (Vancouver), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia on November 13, 2025.

Brook J. Greenberg, K.C., Partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Greenberg replaces Justice A.D. Francis (Vancouver), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia on November 13, 2025.

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"I wish Justices Jahani, McQueen, Klein, and Greenberg every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of British Columbia well as members of the Supreme Court of British Columbia."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biographies

Justice Delaram Jahani obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in French Language and Literature from the University of Toronto in 1995, and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Windsor in 1998. She began her career in criminal law in Toronto prior to relocating to Vancouver in 2001. She was called to the Bar of British Columbia in 2002.

Justice Jahani was appointed a Judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia in 2018 with chambers in Surrey, where she presided over proceedings in both French and English. Prior to her appointment to that court, she was a trial lawyer with a specialized practice in the areas of family and child protection litigation, and conjunctively, she served as an ad hoc prosecutor for the Public Prosecution Services of Canada in the years leading up to her appointment.

Justice Jahani was an active member of the Canadian Bar Association (BC Branch) and contributed to a variety of legal and community-based initiatives geared towards enhancing access to justice. She continued those efforts as a judge, through contributions to judicial education as well as mentorship programs for young lawyers.

Justice Jacqueline G. McQueen was born in Edmonton, Alberta and raised in the Okanagan and Richmond, British Columbia. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts from York University and a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School. She was admitted to the Ontario bar in 1995, the British Columbia bar in 1996, and the New Zealand bar in 2001.

After a decade practicing both civil and family law, Justice McQueen focused on family law, both as an associate and partner with the firm now known as Daykin Walker Kaderly Wahid LLP. In 2018, she earned accreditation as a family law mediator and was appointed King's Counsel in 2020. She was appointed to the Provincial Court of British Columbia in 2023. Prior to her appointment, she was active with the CBA – BC Branch, and volunteered in the community, including providing pro-bono legal services. She served as an elected Bencher for Vancouver County with the Law Society of British Columbia from January 2019 until her appointment to the Provincial Court.

Justice McQueen lives with her husband and three sons on Vancouver's North Shore.

Justice Michael P. Klein, K.C., was born in Surrey, British Columbia, growing up in the Newton and Cloverdale areas of Surrey. He attended the University of British Columbia and obtained an honours degree in Biology. He was admitted into Law School at the University of British Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws in 1988. He was called to the British Columbia bar in 1989.

Justice Klein was articled to P. Michael Bolton K.C. and was employed by the law firm Bolton and Muldoon. Completing his articles, he remained as an associate at Bolton and Muldoon for 11 years. He then started his own small firm in 2000. He practiced as a small firm in association with various lawyers and then practiced with two associates. His practice has primarily involved criminal defence but he also acted in some civil litigation matters usually related to criminal law matters. Similarly, he also acted in administrative law matters. He was designated a special prosecutor by the Attorney General of British Columbia and have conducted criminal prosecutions in that capacity. He has appeared in all levels of court in British Columbia, and in Courts in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and has been counsel on several cases in the Supreme Court of Canada. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2015 and was admitted as a fellow to the American College of Trial Lawyers in 2023.

Justice Brook J. Greenberg, K.C., was born and raised in Prince George, British Columbia. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History from Carleton University, and an LL.B. from the University of British Columbia. He was called to the British Columbia bar in 1998.

Justice Greenberg served as a judicial clerk at the Court of Appeal for British Columbia prior to articling at Russell & DuMoulin LLP in Vancouver. Subsequently, he practiced at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, where he was a partner in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group. His litigation practice focused on complex commercial disputes, particularly those in the areas of forestry, banking, and construction. He also frequently acted as a mediator and arbitrator in commercial disputes. He was elected as a Bencher of the Law Society of British Columbia from 2016 to 2025 and served as President in 2025. During his tenure as a Bencher, he chaired and participated in numerous committees and Task Forces, including chairing the Discipline Committee, the Mental Health Task Force, and the Trust Review Task Force. He was also the Law Society's nominee to the Council of the Federation of Law Societies of Canada from 2022 to 2026. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2020.

Justice Greenberg has been in the community as a volunteer for and board member of not-for-profit organizations, including MOSAIC BC, and the Greater Vancouver Law Students' Legal Advice Society.

Justice Greenberg resides in North Vancouver, British Columbia with his spouse of 25 years, Pamela Cyr, and their two exuberant golden retrievers.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations: Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]