Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment to the Federal Court of Appeal

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Sylvie E. Roussel, a Judge of the Federal Court in Ottawa, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court of Appeal. Justice Roussel replaces Justice D. Near, who retired effective September 1, 2021.

"I wish Justice Roussel every success in her new role. I know she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court of Appeal."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Sylvie E. Roussel was appointed a Judge of the Federal Court in 2015. She received a Bachelor of Social Science in 1983, a Bachelor of Civil Laws in 1986 and a Bachelor of Laws in 1987, all from the University of Ottawa. She was called to the Quebec bar in 1987 and to the Ontario bar in 1995.

At the time of her appointment to the Federal Court, Justice Roussel was Senior Counsel for the Security Intelligence Review Committee, where she had been practising since 2007. From 1987 to 2007, she was a lawyer and partner with the firm Noël et Associés, where she practised in several areas of law.

Justice Roussel has been a part-time lecturer with the Faculty of Law at the University of Ottawa – Civil Law Section. She was co-editor of the publication called La Cour suprême en bref and Supreme Court News and has published many articles about the Supreme Court of Canada in the Journal du Barreau. Among her professional associations, she was a member and chair of the Canadian Bar Association's Liaison Committee with the Supreme Court of Canada, a member of the Executive Committee of the National Administrative Law Section of the Canadian Bar Association, and a member of the Supreme Court of Canada's Ottawa Agents Practice and Procedures Committee. She has also been a speaker at various conferences.

At the Superior Court level, more than 525 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination.

