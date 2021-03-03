OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Angela Furlanetto, Prothonotary of the Federal Court in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court. Madam Justice Furlanetto replaces Mr. Justice P.B. Annis, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective June 18, 2020.

"I wish Justice Furlanetto every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Canadians well as a judge of the Federal Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Angela Furlanetto was born in Hamilton, Ontario. She received a Master of Science degree in Biochemistry in 1993 and her LL.B in 1996. She was admitted to the Bar of Ontario in 1998.

Prior to her appointment as a judge, Madam Justice Furlanetto was a prothonotary of the Federal Court, presiding over and managing many actions and applications since her appointment on March 8, 2019. Before joining the Court, she had been a partner with the law firms DLA Piper (Canada) LLP and Dimock Stratton LLP, where she litigated intellectual property matters for twenty years, appearing regularly before the federal courts. While in practice, she received many accolades for her work in intellectual property litigation, particularly in the area of patent litigation and in the field of life sciences, and was recognized by such leading industry directories as the Canadian Legal Lexpert® directory, IAM Patent 1000, Who's Who Legal, Best Lawyers, Benchmark Canada, and Managing Intellectual Property.

Justice Furlanetto was a regular speaker on intellectual property law and litigation practice and also wrote frequently on these matters. She was an active member of the Canadian Bar Association, serving as a former chair of the National IP Section, a long-standing member of the Court Practice Committee, an original member of the Federal Court IP User's Committee, and an IP Section representative on the Federal Court Bench and Bar Committee.

Dedicated to development in the profession, Justice Furlanetto notably helped to found the Harold G. Fox Moot, Canada's only intellectual property moot, where she acted as chair for ten years.

