OTTAWA, ON , July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Frank Hoskins, a Judge of the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia in Dartmouth, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia. Mr. Justice Hoskins replaces Mr. Justice M.J. Wood (Halifax), who was appointed Chief Justice of Nova Scotia on April 15, 2019. The Chief Justice has transferred Mr. Justice S. Norton (Pictou) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in Pictou.

Quote

"I wish Justice Hoskins every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Nova Scotia well as a member of the Supreme Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Frank Hoskins was born and raised in Halifax. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1981, and a Bachelor of Education in 1983 from Saint Mary's University. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie Law School in 1989. He was admitted to Nova Scotia Barristers' Society in 1990 and appointed Queen's Counsel in 2006.

Mr. Justice Hoskins became a judge of the Provincial and Family Courts of Nova Scotia in 2008. Prior to that, he was Chief Crown Attorney for the Halifax Region and Special Prosecutions. He began prosecuting in 1991 and held positions as Senior Crown Attorney and Senior Crown Counsel. He practiced with Crosby Murtha from 1990 to1991 and with Pink Murray Law Firm from 1995 to 1996. His main area of practice was criminal law.

Justice Hoskins is an Honourary Executive Member of the Canadian Judge's Forum (Canadian Bar Association) and is past President of the Nova Scotia Provincial Court Judges Association. He was a member of the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society Bar Council where he served on numerous Bar Society Committees. He has been an instructor at various legal education programs, including those offered by the National Judicial Institute, Canadian Bar Association, Nova Scotia Barristers' Society, Saint Mary's University and Dalhousie Law School. Justice Hoskins is a Lifetime Faculty Member of the National Criminal Law Program, having served as a faculty member from 2001 to 2018. He is a co-author of The Trial of Sexual Offence Cases, Second Edition.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 470 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code, which came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

