The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Lynn Michele Angotti, Legal Counsel at Alberta Health Services in Edmonton, is appointed a Justice of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. Madam Justice Angotti replaces Mr. Justice J.J. Gill (Edmonton), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 18, 2020.

"I wish Justice Angotti every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Albertans well as a member of the Court of Queen's Bench."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Lynn Michele Angotti grew up on a farm in Leduc, Alberta. She earned a Bachelor of Science (Psychology), magna cum laude, from Brown University in 1996. She graduated from the University of Alberta Faculty of Law in 2001, earning the George Bligh O'Connor Silver Medal in Law.

Madam Justice Angotti began her articles of clerkship with the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench and Court of Appeal and finished them with Parlee McLaws LLP. She remained at the law firm of Parlee McLaws for nine years, practising in Aboriginal law, commercial litigation, and labour and employment law, with a strong focus on the latter. She then became Legal Counsel with Alberta Health Services, where she practised for ten years in labour and employment law. She has appeared before various administrative tribunals, as both an advocate and a decision maker in arbitration, and all levels of court in Alberta. An important part of her role with Alberta Health Services involved providing education sessions to hundreds of human resources staff on labour and employment issues.

Throughout her career, Justice Angotti has volunteered both within the legal community and her local community. An avid hockey player and fan throughout her life, she was honoured to be inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 as a member of the 1991 Canada Winter Games Team Alberta (Female). She and her husband are the proud parents of two inquisitive boys, and they enjoy exploring the great outdoors with their Siberian Huskies.

At the Superior Court level, more than 430 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

