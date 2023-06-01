OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Christopher Millsap, K.C., Partner at O'Neill, Hurley, O'Keeffe, Millsap/Liberty Law LLP in Grande Prairie, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Grande Prairie. Justice Millsap fills one of the two new positions authorized further to the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1.

"I wish Justice Millsap every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve Albertans well as a member of the Court of King's Bench."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Christopher Millsap, K.C, was born and raised in the B.C. Peace Country and graduated from Chetwynd Secondary School in 1993. His summers were spent working at a sawmill, where he learned the value of hard work, a trait that continued to serve him well as a lawyer. He moved to Grande Prairie to attend college and play junior hockey before heading to the University of Alberta, where he obtained his law degree. He was called to the Alberta bar in 2003.

Justice Millsap articled at what was then the firm of Beresh DePoe Cunningham, later known as Liberty Law, where he practised until his appointment. In 2008, he moved back home with his family to the Peace Country, where he managed Liberty Law's Grande Prairie office and continued to build his reputation as a passionate advocate for his clients. He appeared in criminal courts across Canada from Newfoundland to British Columbia. He was named the recipient of the Bruce Gunn Memorial Award in 2007 and earned a King's Counsel designation in 2020 in recognition of his contributions to the practice of law and the community.

Justice Millsap can often be found in the hockey rink where he served as a coach, referee, and volunteer for Grande Prairie Minor Hockey and the AJHL's Grande Prairie Storm. He enjoys spending his time off camping and fishing with his partner, Danielle, and relaxing at the family cabin on Moberly Lake with his four children.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 615 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 615 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

