WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, and Fentanyl Czar, Kevin Brosseau held a productive first meeting with U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi in Washington, DC., United States.

They discussed shared priorities and explored ways to strengthen collaboration between their departments.. It was an opportunity to highlight Canada's ongoing efforts to keep communities safe on both sides of our shared border in the fight against fentanyl and transnational criminal organizations, to strengthen the criminal justice system and border security, to support victims, and to uphold the rule of law.

They committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue on key issues of mutual importance.

