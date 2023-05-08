OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu issued the following statement today:

"At every stage of our healthcare journey—from birth to death and everything in between—nurses play an invaluable role in supporting patients and their families. Nurses are on the front lines: providing essential services and comfort during the toughest moments of healing and grief.

As we begin National Nursing Week, we praise the commitment, courage and compassion that nurses bring to the many roles they play in hospitals, long-term care homes, and Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

This year's Nursing Week theme, "Our Nurses. Our Future", emphasizes the critical role nurses play throughout our healthcare system. Nurses are our future: starting with prenatal checkups for mothers and a baby's first cry in this world, the future of our healthcare system depends on supporting the nurses who contribute to those systems and communities from coast to coast to coast.

Today, we also celebrate National Indigenous Nurses Day. As Minister, I salute the unique efforts of First Nations, Inuit and Métis nurses who provide culturally safe and inclusive care to communities, both on and off reserve.

Indigenous nurses have a unique understanding of the needs of the communities they serve. First Nations, Inuit and Métis nurses are at the forefront of weaving the threads of traditional Indigenous knowledge and practices with Western medicine to provide culturally relevant healthcare. They often educate other medical practitioners on treating Indigenous patients to ensure they receive appropriate care in hospitals, medical centres and clinics across Canada.

Far too many Indigenous Peoples experience racism in our healthcare system. These culturally safe nurses are necessary as we work to close health gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.

In many remote and isolated Indigenous communities, nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system. Nursing in communities can be both challenging and rewarding. For those who want to learn new skills, have a passion for delivering culturally appropriate care, and a desire to build lifelong connections, the opportunities are endless. For more information on applications for nursing positions in communities, please visit Indigenous Services Canada's website at Apply for nursing jobs in First Nations communities.

This week and every week, we show our appreciation and gratitude to Indigenous nurses and all nurses serving in Indigenous communities. To the nurses working to improve First Nations, Inuit, and Métis health, we see you, we value you, and we thank you for your tireless work to provide essential healthcare services.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Zeus Eden, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Aïssatou Diop, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, [email protected]