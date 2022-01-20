Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations meets virtually with First Nations leadership and partners in Manitoba

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, completed a series of discussions with First Nations leadership in Manitoba this week to discuss their priorities and the important work being done to strengthen relationships and build trust with First Nations in the province.

On Monday, January 17, Minister Miller met with Treaty Commissioner Loretta Ross, of the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba, to discuss public education, focused research and partnership opportunities with First Nation communities and organizations to best advance the Treaty relationship.

Minister Miller then had a conversation with Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), to discuss topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic response, impacts of residential schools and ways to continue to work together in a manner that allows AMC to support First Nations groups.

Also, the Minister met with the Keewatin Tribal Council for a conversation on topics such as self-determination, COVID-19, housing and economic development opportunities.

Minister Miller also had many productive discussions with the Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief for Manitoba Cindy Woodhouse, including Treaties, enhancing provincial relationships and mutual interests in relation to children and families and, recognizing the work still needed to be done.

Furthermore, Minister Miller met with Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels to discuss the priorities of SCO member First Nations – which include continuing to build up their strong relationship, Nation rebuilding, children and families.

The Minister then met with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee on issues most relevant to northern Manitoba First Nations. Discussions included continuing work to address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, by-law enforcement and the Sixties Scoop.

On Tuesday, January 18, Minister Miller met with the newly elected Grand Chief Scott Harper of the Island Lake Tribal Council to discuss the Tribal Council's interests and priorities for their Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination discussion table.

The Minister then met with leadership of Fox Lake Cree Nation on the First Nation's Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination discussion table and their Treaty Land Entitlement Claim.

Lastly, Minister Miller met with the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee, along with representatives of Entitlement First Nations signatory to the Treaty Land Entitlement Framework Agreement. Together, they engaged in meaningful, frank, and difficult conversations on the best ways to fulfill the Treaty Land Entitlement claims in Manitoba.

While the Minister had meetings with First Nations over the past two days, he looks forward to working with other Indigenous partners as well as provincial and territorial governments to determine priorities and action plans to advance reconciliation.

Quotes

"The conversations and discussions with First Nation leaders in Manitoba about the priorities for their communities will support our important work together. The discussions on Treaty Land Entitlement, and many other crucial topics, were informative - and I look forward to achieving progress and strengthening our nation-to-nation relationships."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Manitoba Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Framework Agreement was signed on May 29, 1997 , by the Government of Canada , the Province of Manitoba and the TLE Committee of Manitoba Inc., on behalf of 19 (but now 21 due to band division) Manitoba First Nations with outstanding Treaty Land Entitlements. Canada continues to work with the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee of Manitoba Inc. and Entitlement First Nations to modernize its approach to additions for reserves.

, by the Government of , the Province of and the TLE Committee of Manitoba Inc., on behalf of 19 (but now 21 due to band division) Manitoba First Nations with outstanding Treaty Land Entitlements. continues to work with the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee of Manitoba Inc. and Entitlement First Nations to modernize its approach to additions for reserves. As of December 31, 2021 , ISC has committed $261 million in support towards First Nations and Indigenous organizations in Manitoba to address the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes all ISC funding programs, with most being delivered through the Indigenous Community Support Fund.

Associated links

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

Assembly of First Nations

Southern Chiefs' Organization Inc.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak

Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba

Keewatin Tribal Council

Treaty Land Entitlement Committee

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Budget 2021: Strong Indigenous Communities

Courts approve settlement agreement to resolve class action litigation related to safe drinking water in First Nations communities

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS .

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: media may contact: Justine Leblanc, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]