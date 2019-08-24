Minister O'Regan to highlight the Community Sheds Project for vulnerable Inuit Youth in Nain, Hopedale and Rigolet

NAIN, NL, Aug. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working in partnership with Indigenous peoples to support community-driven economic development projects that will help build healthier, more sustainable communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, visited the community of Nain, Labrador, to highlight the successful Community Sheds Project that helps build capacity for Inuit Youth in Nain. He toured the community and spoke with project participants who learned woodworking techniques from the Community Shed Project with the goal of enhancing their knowledge and employable skills. The initiative teaches the participants how to use tools from skilled individuals to work on projects of their choosing.



Quotes

"Indigenous youth are among the fastest growing segments of the population and by identifying and addressing their local needs; we are helping create a sense of strength and belonging. The Community Shed Project as it has proven to be highly effective at engaging vulnerable individuals, building skills they can use in the future, and reinforcing self-esteem and a sense of purpose. When Inuit youth succeed – all of Canada succeeds and it is in projects such as these that we demonstrate our commitment to reconciliation."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Community Sheds Project is a great example of a successful community-led program that will provide skill learning opportunities and boost self-esteem in participants. I congratulate Nunatsiavut Government for the successful implementation of the program. Reconciliation can be seen in action through projects like these."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, Government of Canada

Quick Facts

Between 2018-19 and 2021-22, the Nunatsiavut Government will receive $518,512.06 for their Community Sheds Projects in Nain , Hopedale and Rigolet through the Inuit set-aside allocation of Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples' Programs and Services stream.





for their Community Sheds Projects in , and through the Inuit set-aside allocation of Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples' Programs and Services stream. This project will help strengthen acts of self-empowerment, increase skills and knowledge for employment and collaboration between community members, both within and beyond the Community Sheds Program.

Associated Links

