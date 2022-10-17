Minister Ng marks Small Business Week and highlights the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting small businesses

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, today made the following statement in recognition of Small Business Week:

"Today marks the beginning of Small Business Week in Canada, a time to celebrate Canadian small businesses and the enormous contributions they make every single day. They are the mom-and-pop shop that has been a pillar in the neighbourhood for generations, the young entrepreneur just starting their first venture, and the restaurant down the street that knows your order by heart.

"Small businesses are at the heart of our communities and are the backbone of our economy. They represent 98% of all Canadian businesses, employ over 10 million hard-working Canadians, and make our neighbourhoods unique and dynamic.

"They support Canadians every day, and the Government of Canada will continue to be there to support them because when we support small businesses, we support a stronger economy that works for everyone. To help growing businesses, we cut taxes, implemented $10-a-day child care, expanded access to capital, are reducing the labour shortage and are securing supply chains that have been disrupted by the pandemic.

"The pandemic has demonstrated the ingenuity and grit of small business owners but has also highlighted the need to adapt to the economy of the future. That is why we invested $4 billion in the Canada Digital Adoption Program to help 160,000 SMEs grow their digital footprint, boost their technology and reach new customers online. And through programs like the Trade Accelerator Program and CanExport, we are helping small businesses scale up and reach more customers around the world.

"We also know that women, racialized Canadians and Indigenous people face systemic barriers when trying to start and grow their business—but when we help them succeed, we help grow local economies for everyone. That is why we worked with under-represented communities to create Canada's first Women Entrepreneurship Strategy and the first Black Entrepreneurship Program, and we have made significant investments through the Indigenous Growth Fund and the Aboriginal Entrepreneurship Program.

"And we're helping make life more affordable for Canadians by cutting taxes for those who need it the most. We're doubling the GST credit and putting hundreds of dollars back into the pockets of Canadians, providing dental care coverage for families, and delivering $500 to help those who are struggling with the cost of rent.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of Canada's small business owners for the contributions they make every day. Our government will always have your back and support you as you continue to give back to your communities.

"I invite all Canadians to join me this week in celebrating our small business owners—they are our neighbours, our friends and the people who make our communities special."

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

