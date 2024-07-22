Minister Miller Attends Largest Canadian Citizenship Ceremony in 20 Years

Largest Canadian Citizenship Ceremony in 20 Years, 400 Canadians from 60 countries receive Citizenship in memorable way. Post this

This past Friday, July 19, 2024, The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, along with presiding Judge Rodney Simmons welcomed nearly 400 new Canadians from 60 countries who took part in the Oath of Citizenship and received their Canadian Citizenship Certificate in a truly unique setting - under Cirque du Soleil's iconic Big Top in Toronto, ON.

In addition to the ceremony, Canada's newest citizens were be treated to a special performance of Cirque du Soleil's ECHO, with some of the cast and crew who represent more than 19 different nationalities. ECHO has thrilled audiences across Montreal, Atlanta, Miami, and Toronto, and is set to make its premiere in Gatineau, QC (August 16-September 22) and Vancouver, BC (October 9 – December 15) later this year. For more information, go to www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil

Tran Nguyen, Centric PR, [email protected], c/ 416-220-4285