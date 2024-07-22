Minister Miller Attends Largest Canadian Citizenship Ceremony in 20 Years
Jul 22, 2024, 12:30 ET
Nearly 400 new Canadians participate in first-of-its-kind ceremony hosted by Cirque du Soleil under the Big Top in Toronto
TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Globally renowned entertainment brand, Cirque du Soleil, celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year as a Canadian success story and one of the most diverse companies in the world that employs artists, technicians, and creative minds from more than 75 countries. To mark the occasion, Cirque du Soleil in partnership with the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada hosted the largest Canadian citizenship ceremony in 20 years.
