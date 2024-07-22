Minister Miller Attends Largest Canadian Citizenship Ceremony in 20 Years

Nearly 400 new Canadians participate in first-of-its-kind ceremony hosted by Cirque du Soleil under the Big Top in Toronto

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Globally renowned entertainment brand, Cirque du Soleil, celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year as a Canadian success story and one of the most diverse companies in the world that employs artists, technicians, and creative minds from more than 75 countries.  To mark the occasion, Cirque du Soleil in partnership with the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada hosted the largest Canadian citizenship ceremony in 20 years. 

This past Friday, July 19, 2024, The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, along with presiding Judge Rodney Simmons welcomed nearly 400 new Canadians from 60 countries who took part in the Oath of Citizenship and received their Canadian Citizenship Certificate in a truly unique setting - under Cirque du Soleil's iconic Big Top in Toronto, ON.

In addition to the ceremony, Canada's newest citizens were be treated to a special performance of Cirque du Soleil's ECHO, with some of the cast and crew who represent more than 19 different nationalities.  ECHO has thrilled audiences across Montreal, Atlanta, Miami, and Toronto, and is set to make its premiere in Gatineau, QC (August 16-September 22) and Vancouver, BC (October 9December 15) later this year. For more information, go to www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

