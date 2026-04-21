The members of an advisory panel on support for the audiovisual sector in Canada were announced by the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

GATINEAU, QC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian audiovisual sector is a major source of Canadian pride, economic activity and jobs for Canadians, as well as a cornerstone of our country's cultural sovereignty. It reflects who we are, how we see the world and how the world sees us.

Today, the members of an advisory panel on the modernization of federal support to the audiovisual sector in Canada were announced by the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, at the annual conference of the Association québécoise de la production médiatique.

The panel is composed of 11 audiovisual sector specialists who will contribute their knowledge and experience:

Alethea Arnaquq-Baril – Inuk filmmaker, director, producer and screenwriter

Marcel Gallant – Producer and director; Partner, Connexions Productions

Monique Simard – Cultural administrator and producer; former President and CEO, SODEC

Prem Gill – Chief Executive Officer, Creative BC

Roma Khanna – Executive Chair, Hidden Light Productions

Florence Girot – Senior Director, Festivals, International Federation of Film Producers Associations

Kyle Fostner – Executive Director, Vancouver International Film Festival

Katerina Cizek – Documentary director and digital media innovator; Artistic Director and Co Founder, Co Creation Studio, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Tamara Mariam Dawit – Producer, director, and writer; Founder, Gobez Media

Jason Della Rocca – Game industry entrepreneur and investor; Co Founder, Execution Labs

Christine Kleckner – Executive Director, National Screen Institute

The panel will be guided through their deliberations by industry veterans and foresight experts Catherine Mathys and Catalina Briceño.

The Government of Canada is reviewing how it supports the audiovisual sector. The current framework for federal audiovisual support was built for a different era and needs to evolve so Canadian stories can thrive, both at home and globally. The goal is to make sure that federal support remains effective, efficient and transparent, and that it can support the full spectrum of Canadian voices and stories. The work includes reviewing audiovisual policy and institutions.

During this process, the Government is committed to listening closely to partners across the country to understand the full range of impacts and opportunities before decisions are made. Minister Miller will continue to speak with stakeholders over the coming months about how to ensure Canada's audiovisual sector is ready for the future, with supports and investment tools that help our creative industries grow, remain competitive and set a global standard for quality content.

In a global digital world, modernization is no longer a future aspiration; it is a present necessity. The ability to tell Canadian stories--in both official languages and through Indigenous and diverse voices--is essential to preserve our national identity and to reflect our values to ensure that our cultural sovereignty is visibly asserted and strong.

Quotes

"We have the talent. We have the creativity. We need a modernized system that keeps pace and sets us up for future success. The advisory panel will help us adapt our support to the system so it can respond to the sector's current and future needs, while strengthening our economy and creating good jobs."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

In 2024, the audiovisual and interactive media sector in Canada contributed $19 billion to the GDP and 160,000 jobs. Audiovisual exports have nearly doubled since 2017.

The economics of the audiovisual sector are different from many other sectors. Making high-quality audiovisual content--whether in the form of TV shows, movies or videos games--is expensive, and it is hard to predict which ones will resonate with audiences. For the hits, there is a long tail: they can continue to sell and make money around the world. These help fund other projects. The scale of a country's audiovisual sector is an important factor in its success; in smaller markets, like Canada, government support is one element that allows the industry to keep being creative and taking calculated risks. This makes it possible for Canadians to see our own stories reflected on screens.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Language, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]