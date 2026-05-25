OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Building on the success of the first three cohorts of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, has launched the application period for the fourth cohort.

Today's announcement officially begins a five-week intake period, during which young people across the country involved in agriculture or agri-food are encouraged to apply to become a member of the Council.

Young Canadians are dynamic, engaged and passionate about the future of the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council provides a forum for the next generation to bring forward innovative and fresh ideas, and to play an active role in the decisions that will shape the future of the sector.

The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council has a proven track record of providing valuable insights and advice on important issues, including how to: attract and retain young people to the sector, leverage technology for more efficient and innovative agriculture, and make sense of ruptures to global food trade and an uncertain world.

Young people aged 18 to 30 who work, study, or contribute to Canada's agriculture and agri-food value chain and broader food systems are encouraged to apply here. This includes youth involved in farming, food production, innovation, sustainability, food security initiatives, and community-based food projects. The application deadline is July 1, 2026, at 11:59pm (PT).

Quotes

"Youth are critical to developing the future of Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. With today's announcement, I am calling for committed and thoughtful young people with a passion for agriculture to apply for membership on our Canadian Agricultural Youth Council. Together, we can empower the next generation to shape a more resilient, innovative, and sustainable agriculture and agri-food sector."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council gave me a rare platform to exchange ideas with passionate young leaders from across Canada and beyond, deepening my understanding of the issues and opportunities shaping the future of food and farming. Its diversity of voices from all regions of the country and including Indigenous voices, encapsulating producers, students, advisors, technicians and scientists, created an inspiring environment where complex challenges became powerful moments of collaboration. I encourage all curious and committed young people to apply for the Youth Council and help build a more innovative, sustainable, and inclusive sector."

- William McManiman, Co-Chair, Canadian Agricultural Youth Council

Quick Facts

The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council was first formed in July 2020 with a group of 25 young people chosen from more than 800 applications received, representing a diverse mix of subsectors from across the agriculture and agri-food sector, as well as from regions across every province and the North. The Youth Council is non-partisan and its members are volunteers.

The application process includes a series of questions on each candidate's experience in the agriculture and agri-food sector, and short written and recorded audio interviews on the candidate's motivations and ideas on how we can transform the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector.

The new cohort's two-year term will start in the fall of 2026. New members will be joined by a selection of returning members (from Cohort 3) to form Cohort 4 of the Youth Council, with a goal of having a maximum membership of 25 young leaders.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]