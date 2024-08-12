MAGDALEN ISLANDS, QC, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are at the heart of many coastal communities, bringing people together for work and leisure, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for more than 45,000 Canadians.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to growing the economy, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, was in the Magdalen Islands, Quebec, to announce significant investments in the archipelago's fishing harbours.

Over the next three years, $41.8 million will be invested to ensure that the region's fish harvesters and fishing industry have access to harbour infrastructure that meets their needs and is safe.

A large part of this funding will be invested in several infrastructures on the islands that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona in September 2022. It will be used to repair the main breakwater at the Étang-du-Nord wharf, rebuild wharf 401 at Pointe-Basse and the Millerand fishing harbour, upgrade the floating dock fastening system and, at the Grande-Entrée harbour, add riprap to part of the commercial wharf for protection, and install an unloading station.

In addition, this funding will be used to raise Coop wharf of the Étang-du-Nord harbour, and to make it more resistant to climate change. The complete list of investments can be found in this backgrounder.

Budget 2024 will invest $463.3 million over three years, starting in 2024-2025, to repair and maintain small craft harbours, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona. This funding is in addition to the $90-million annual budget that the Department has committed for these harbours.

Fire at Grande-Entrée harbour

Following the fire involving five fishing vessels that caused major damage to the Grande-Entrée wharf on June 30, 2024, the Minister has announced that Fisheries and Oceans Canada will introduce temporary measures for fishing season of 2025 to accommodate the needs of each fish harvester. These measures, currently under review, will be detailed soon.

"Small craft harbours are the backbone of our vibrant fishing communities across the country, including here in the Magdalen Islands. As the country with the longest coastline in the world, we need to invest in resilient harbour infrastructure that can cope with the climate challenges of today and tomorrow. It is not only a question of economic development, but also of food security. With Budget 2024, we are giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions, by providing our fish harvesters with modern harbours, where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will perpetuate our most beautiful maritime traditions."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announces an investment of $41,8 million in fishing harbours in the Magdalen Islands.

in fishing harbours in the Magdalen Islands. Following the fire at Grande-Entrée harbour, fish harvesters will be able to rely on temporary facilities for the next fishing season.

The Government of Canada is funding repairs or dredging works at several harbours across the country to ensure they are in good condition to meet the needs of fish harvesters and industry, as well as provide safe access to waterways.

is funding repairs or dredging works at several harbours across the country to ensure they are in good condition to meet the needs of fish harvesters and industry, as well as provide safe access to waterways. The mandate of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program is to keep harbours vital to the commercial fishery open and in good repair.

