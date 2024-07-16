RIVIÈRE-AU-RENARD, QC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are at the heart of many coastal communities, bringing people together for work and leisure, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for more than 45,000 Canadians.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to growing the economy, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, was in Rivière-au-Renard, Quebec's fisheries capital, to announce significant investments in fishing harbours across the Gaspé Peninsula, in Quebec.

Over the next three years, $50.2million will be invested to ensure that the region's fish harvesters and fishing industry have access to safe harbour infrastructure that meets their needs.

These investments will make it possible, in particular, to repair the main breakwater at the Rivière-au-Renard wharf, which was damaged in December 2022 following a severe winter storm. They will also make it possible to begin the process of divesting the Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine wharf. The full list of investments can be found in this Backgrounder.

Let's remember that overall, Budget 2024 will invest $463.3 million over three years, starting in 2024-2025, to repair and maintain small craft harbours, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona. This funding is in addition to the $90-million annual budget that the Department has committed for these harbours.

Quote

"Small craft harbours are the backbone of our vibrant fishing communities across the country, including here in the Gaspé Peninsula. As a country with the longest coastline in the world, we need to invest in resilient harbour infrastructure that can cope with the climate challenges of today and tomorrow. It is not only a question of economic development, but also of food security. With Budget 2024, we are giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions, by providing our fish harvesters with modern harbours, where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will perpetuate our most beautiful maritime traditions. »

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announces an investment of $50.2 million in fishing harbours in the Gaspé Peninsula.

in fishing harbours in the Gaspé Peninsula. The Government of Canada is funding repairs or dredging works at several harbours across the country to ensure they are in good condition to meet the needs of fish harvesters and industry, as well as provide safe access to waterways.

is funding repairs or dredging works at several harbours across the country to ensure they are in good condition to meet the needs of fish harvesters and industry, as well as provide safe access to waterways. The mandate of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program is to keep harbours vital to the commercial fishery open and in good repair.

Associated Link

Stay connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Gabriel Bourget, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected], Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]