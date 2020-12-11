Minister LeBlanc announces appointments to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada believes a strong democracy includes a Senate that represents the broadest possible cross-section of Canadians.

The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments (Independent Advisory Board) plays an important role in ensuring diverse representation by providing the Prime Minister with non-binding, non-partisan, merit-based recommendations for Senate appointments that meet a high standard of integrity and collaboration.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, announced Governor in Council appointments of provincial members to the Independent Advisory Board for Ontario.

The member re-appointed to the Independent Advisory Board:

Mr. Murray Segal – Independent legal counsel and consultant, and former Deputy Attorney General of Ontario .

The newly appointed member of the Independent Advisory Board:

Mr. Anthony Primerano – Active community and business leader with over 20 years of experience assuring strategic successes in the private and public sectors.

Senate recommendations are made based on established assessment criteria. Canadians are encouraged to apply at any time, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals year-round for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

Quote

"I am pleased to welcome these distinguished Canadians to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments. The Prime Minister looks forward to receiving your recommendations as the Government of Canada remains committed to transparency, non-partisanship and diversity in the Senate. I encourage all Canadians who are interested in contributing to, and helping shape, our country to apply for the Senate, or nominate a qualified candidate to represent their community."

– Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

The Canadian constitution grants the Governor General the power to appoint Senators; by constitutional convention, the Governor General's power is exercised on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Independent Advisory Board appointments to other provincial and territorial positions will be made in due course.

Provincial and territorial members are appointed for one-year terms. Terms can be renewed.

