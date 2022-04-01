Minister Khera and Minister Duclos announce the appointment of a new member to the National Seniors Council

Government of Canada committed to the well-being and quality of life of older adults

GATINEAU, QC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Seniors are important members of our communities. To better serve Canadians, the Government of Canada is seeking advice on seniors' issues to inform ongoing work that helps Canadians age with dignity and in the best possible health, while enjoying social and economic security.

Today, Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, announced the appointment of a new member to the National Seniors Council (NSC), Dr. Réjean Hébert for a three-year term.

Réjean Hébert is a geriatrician with Montréal's regional public health department and a full professor with the Department of Health Management, Evaluation and Policy at Université de Montréal's School of Public Health (ESPUM). His work focuses on public policy and the coordination of health services in the context of chronic diseases, particularly through home support, front-line services and service integration. From 2012 to 2014, he served as Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services, Minister Responsible for Seniors, and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region.

Since 2007, the NSC has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors and elder and financial abuse. Recently, they have examined issues emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and provided Ministers with advice on these matters.

The NSC is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, and engages with seniors, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors.

Members are nominated based on their expertise and experience related to seniors issues. They are appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health. With this appointment, all positions on the National Seniors Council are currently filled.

The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Réjean Hébert to the National Seniors Council. His extensive work and experience as a Geriatrician, an academic and former Minister in the Quebec government will be an invaluable asset to the Council with their very important work to support seniors across Canada, now and into the future."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"Dr. Hébert's knowledge and experience will help us serve Canadian seniors better. His understanding of current and emerging issues related to seniors' health and well-being, from his many years as a geriatrician, and as a respected academic and former Minister responsible for important portfolios in the Quebec government, will provide important insights to the Council and our government."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

