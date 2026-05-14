New organization will connect top graduate talent with Canadian firms to strengthen innovation

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced an investment of $29.2 million in Talent Innovation Canada (TICAN), a new, industry-led, national not-for-profit organization that will connect top research and development (R&D) talent from Canadian universities with innovative companies. This initiative will support high-growth companies by placing top students in high-impact R&D roles, strengthening Canada's innovation workforce and supporting long-term economic growth. The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening the country's research and innovation ecosystem.

TICAN will work with Canadian firms to identify R&D challenges to address industry needs in four strategic sectoral areas:

mobility

clean growth

biomanufacturing and life sciences

microelectronics and information and communications technology

TICAN will then match firms with graduate, PhD and post-doctoral talent from leading Canadian institutions to solve challenges in these areas. Embedding highly skilled talent within firms will support the development of new technologies, speed up the transition from research to market and help increase the amount of Canadian intellectual property.

Investing in TICAN is part of the Government of Canada's transformational plan to build a stronger, more self-reliant economy by boosting domestic innovation capacity and scaling Canadian technologies into global markets. By supporting advanced technology development and reinforcing key supply chains at home, the government is supporting economic resilience and facilitating made-in-Canada innovation.

Quotes

"Canada is home to exceptional and world-leading researchers and talent. Investing in Talent Innovation Canada will help commercialize the incredible discoveries made by Canadian researchers, strengthen our industrial growth and increase our economic competitiveness."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's ability to compete will depend on how effectively we develop and apply new technologies. That starts with talent. By connecting highly skilled researchers with Canadian companies to solve real-world challenges, Talent Innovation Canada strengthens our capacity to innovate, commercialize and grow the industries that will define our future."

– Dr. Arvind Gupta, CEO, Talent Innovation Canada

Quick facts

Budget 2024 announced the government's intention to work with Talent for Innovation Canada, with the goal of developing a pilot initiative to build an exceptional research and development workforce in Canada.

The 2024 Fall Economic Statement proposed to provide $29.2 million over three years, starting in 2025–2026, to support this industry-led pilot in attracting top students, facilitating their training and deploying them across key sectors.

TICAN, along with its academic and company partners, will collaborate with federal agencies, federally funded third-party organizations, and a broad range of local and regional economic development and innovation organizations.

Associated links

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Contacts: Government of Canada, Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Talent Innovation Canada, Mallory Clyne, Principal, Clyne Public Affairs, [email protected]