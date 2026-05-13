Federal investment of over $73 million will help connect over 27,600 homes to high–speed Internet

KESWICK RIDGE, NB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Reliable and affordable high-speed Internet is essential for all Canadians. It enables access to important online resources, connects friends and families, and drives economic growth and innovation. This is why the Government of Canada is helping bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities--including Indigenous communities--in New Brunswick.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, joined by David Myles, Member of Parliament for Fredericton–Oromocto, announced over $73 million in federal funding for two projects--one led by Rogers Communications Inc. and another by Xplore--to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 27,600 households in over 500 rural and remote communities across New Brunswick.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet.

The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that every household in Canada has access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and the federal government is on track to meet this connectivity target. These projects will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities and makes sure communities can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet is no longer a luxury--it's a necessity, no matter where you live in Canada. It's how people access health care virtually, start a business or just stay in touch with their loved ones. That's why the federal government made a historic commitment to provide access to high–speed Internet to 100% of Canadian households by 2030. Today's announcement brings us one step closer to achieving that goal and represents a major milestone for connectivity in communities across the province, one that will provide reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 27,600 underserved homes in over 500 rural and remote New Brunswick communities."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"We know how important reliable Internet is for Canadians across the country to stay connected and for businesses to operate and grow. As part of our commitment to bringing Canadians the biggest and best networks, we're proud to be expanding access to high-speed Internet to more homes across rural New Brunswick."

– Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers

"Xplore is committed to bringing fast, reliable connectivity to communities across New Brunswick. With support from the Government of Canada through the Universal Broadband Fund, we are expanding our 100% pure fibre Internet network to thousands of additional homes in western New Brunswick. This build is an important step to improve access to modern, reliable connectivity across the province. Fibre-powered Internet strengthens local economies, supports access to health and education services, and keeps families connected--no matter their postal code."

– Brent Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Xplore Inc.

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by the end of 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

Today, 96.3% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In New Brunswick, 95.6% of households currently have access to high-speed internet.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $266 million in connectivity projects in New Brunswick.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has committed more than $2 billion toward digital (broadband) infrastructure, closing last-mile connectivity gaps across Canada.

Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, helping victims of violence access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For easy access to government programs for businesses, download the Canada Business app.

Backgrounder: Government of Canada to help bring high-speed Internet access to New Brunswick communities

On May 13, 2026, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, alongside David Myles, Member of Parliament for Fredericton–Oromocto, announced over $73 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet access to communities in New Brunswick.

Here is an overview of New Brunswick's connectivity status:

Currently, 95.6% of New Brunswick households have access to high-speed Internet of at least 50 megabits per second download and 10 megabits per second upload (50/10 Mbps+).

In 2017, 81.2% of New Brunswick households had access to high-speed Internet (50/10 Mbps+).

By the end of 2026, 97.8% of New Brunswick households are projected to have access to high-speed Internet (50/10 Mbps+).

The following communities will benefit from improved Internet access thanks to Xplore and Rogers Communications Inc. projects funded by the Government of Canada:

Internet service provider Federal funding Number of households to be served Communities to benefit Technology Expected completion date Xplore, UBF-03599 $32,400,000 12,393 Anagance, Anderson Road, Anfield, Apohaqui, Argyle, Arthurette, Astle, Bains Corner, Bairdsville, Baker Brook, Barnesville, Baxters Corner, Bay View, Bayswater, Beaconsfield, Bedell Settlement, Belleisle Creek, Belleville, Ben Lomond, Benton, Berwick, Blue Bell, Boundary, Browns Flat, Bull Lake, Burgess Settlement, Burtts Corner, Cambridge-Narrows, Canterbury, Cardigan, Carlisle, Carlow, Carsonville, Carters Point, Cedar Camp, Central Blissville, Central Greenwich, Central Waterville, Chambers Settlement, Chance Harbour, Chapel Grove, Chipman, Clarendon, Clifton Royal, Cloverdale, Coburn, Codys, Coldstream, Coles Island, Comeau Ridge, Connors, Cornhill, Costigan, Crockets Corner, Cross Creek, Cumberland Bay, Davidson Lake, Davis Mill, Debec, Deuxième-Sault, Donnelly Settlement, Dover Hill, Durham Bridge, East Brighton, Eel River Lake, Elmwood, Ennemond, Erbs Cove, Evandale, Fairfield, Flowers Cove, Forest City, Fosterville, Four Falls, Gagetown, Gardner Creek, Giants Glen, Glassville, Gordonsville, Grand Bay, Grand Falls, Green Mountain, Green Road, Greenhill, Grove Hill, Hampton, Hardwood Ridge, Harten Corner, Hartley Settlement, Harvey, Hatfield Point, Hawkshaw, Hazen, Head of Millstream, Henderson Settlement, Highfield, Hillhurst, Hillside, Howard Brook, Hoyt, Humphrey Corner, Hurley Corner, Inman, Jackson Falls, Jalbert, Jeffries Corner, Jemseg, Johnson Settlement, Johnville, Juniper, Kedgwick River, Keswick Ridge, Kincardine, Kingsclear, Kingsley, Kingston, Kinnear Settlement, Kirkland, Knowlesville, Lac Baker, Lake Edward, Lakeville, Lakeville Corner, Lansdowne, Levesque Settlement, Licford, Limestone, Lindys, Long Creek, Long Reach, Lower Burton, Lower California, Lower Jemseg, Lower Kintore, Lower Prince William, Magaguadavic, Mainstream, Maple Grove, Maplewood, Markhamville, Marrtown, Maxwell, McDonald Corner, Mechanic Settlement, Medford, Midland, Mill Cove, Mill Settlement West, Miller Line Cache, Millville, Morrell, Morrisdale, Mount Hope, Musquash, Nashwaak Bridge, Nerepis, Newtown, North Tilley, Norton, Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Oakland, Odell, Oxbow, Parlee Brook, Patrieville, Pearsonville, Peel, Pelletiers Mill, Penobsquis, Perry Point, Picadilly, Primrose, Princess Park, Quaker Brook, Rang-des-Bossé, Rang-Double-Nord, Rang-Douze-Nord, Ratter Corner, Riceville, Ripples, Riverbank, Royalton, Rusagonis, St. Croix, St. Martins, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, Saint-François de-Madawaska, Salmon Creek, Salmonhurst Corner, Salt Springs, Sand Brook, Sand Point, Scotch Lake, Scotch Settlement, Scott Siding, Searsville, Shannon, Siegas Lake Settlement, Sirois, Sisson Brook, Smiths Creek, Snider Mountain, Southfield, Springfield Stanley, Stickney, Summerfield, Summerville, Sussex, Swan Creek, Taxis River, Tay Creek, Three Tree Creek, Tinker, Titusville, Tracey Mills, Two Brooks, Upham, Upper Gagetown, Upper Hainesville, Upper Kent, Upper Kintore, Upper Stoneridge, Val Oakes, Val-Lambert, Verret, Victoria Beach, Violette Settlement, Violette Station, Welsford, Westfield, Weston, Whites Brook, Wickham, Willow Grove, Windsor, Wirral, Woodville, Yoho, Zealand Fibre December 2028 Rogers Communications Inc., UBF-05552 $40,701,733 15,254 Acadieville, Adamsville, Albert Mines, Allainville, Allardville, Alma, Amostown, Anagance, Andersonville, Anse-Bleue, Arbeau Settlement, Back Bay, Baie Verte, Baie-Sainte-Anne, Baillie, Barnaby River, Barryville, Bartholomew, Bartibog, Bass River, Basswood Ridge, Bathurst Mines, Bay du Vin Beach, Bayfield, Bayside, Bayside, Beaconsfield, Beaver Brook Station, Bedec, Benoit, Berry Mills, Berryton, Bertrand, Bethel, Bettsburg, Black River, Black River Bridge, Black Rock, Blacks Harbour, Blackville, Blissfield, Bocabec Cove, Boiestown, Bonny River, Boundary Creek, Briggs Corner, Brockway, Butte-D'Or, Cains Point, Canaan Forks, Canaan Road, Canobie, Canoose, Cape Spear, Cape Station, Cape Tormentine, Caraquet, Carrolls Crossing, Castalia, Centre-Saint-Simon, Chamcook, Chipman, Clairville, Clifton, Coburn, Coles Island, College Bridge, Colpitts Settlement, Cookville, Cormierville, Coughlan, Cumberland Bay, Curventon, Daulnay, Dawson Settlement, Dawsonville, Derby, Digdeguash, Doaktown, Dorchester, Doyles Brook, Dundas, Durham Centre, Elgin, Elmsville, Escuminac, Exmoor, Fairhaven, Fairisle, Five Points, Flume Ridge, Gallagher Ridge, Gaspereau Forks, Gaythorne, Gilmans Corner, Gladeside, Glenwood, Grainfield, Grand Harbour, Grand Lake Road, Grand Manan, Harcourt, Hardwicke, Harewood, Harvey, Haute-Aboujagane, Havelock, Hazelton, Hillsborough, Honeydale, Hopewell Cape, Hopewell Hill, Howard, Humphrey Corner, Hunters Home, Indian Island No. 28 (Indian Island), Janeville, Jeanne-Mance, Keenan Siding, Killams Mills, Kinnear Settlement, Kouchibouguac, Lambertville, Landry, LaPlante, Lawrence Station, LeBlanc, Lee Settlement, Leech, Légerville, Leonardville, Lepreau, Little Bartibog, Little Branch, Little Ridge, Little River, Loggieville, Lower Neguac, Lower Newcastle, Lower Ridge, Ludlow, Lynnfield, Maces Bay, Madran, Magnetic Hill, Maisonnette, Maltampec, Mann Mountain Settlement, Manners Sutton, Manuels, Mapleton, Maria-de-Kent, Mascarene, Matthews, McKees Mills, McNamee, McQuade, Mechanic Settlement, Menneval, Middlesex, Midgic, Miramichi, Mitchell Settlement, Mohannes, Moorefield, Moores Mills, Mundleville, Murray Corner, Nelson Hollow, Nepisiguit Junction, New Bandon, New Bandon, New Canaan, Newcastle, New Jersey, New River Beach, New Scotland, Nicholas Denys, Normandie, North Forks, North Head, Notre-Dame, Notre-Dame-des-Érables, Oak Bay, Oak Hill, O'Donnells, Old Ridge, Pabineau Falls, Parkindale, Pennfield Ridge, Petitcodiac, Pineville, Pirogue, Pocologan, Point de Bute, Point Gardiner, Pointe-Sapin, Pokemouche, Pokeshaw, Pollett River, Pomeroy, Pomeroy Ridge, Port Elgin, Porter Cove, Priceville, Quarryville, Renous, Rexton, Richibucto No. 15 (Elsipogtog First Nation), Richibucto-Village, River Glade, Riverside-Albert, Riverview, Rivière-du-Portage, Robinsonville, Rockport, Rogersville, Rollingdam, Rosaireville, Rosevale, Rough Waters, Russelltown, Saint-Antoine, Saint-Charles, St. Croix, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Sainte-Anne-du-Bocage, Saint-Édouard-de-Kent, Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, St. George, Saint-Ignace, Saint-Ignace Siding, Saint-Léolin, St. Margarets, Saint-Maure, Saint-Maurice, Saint-Paul, Saint-Philippe, Saint-Pierre-de-Kent, Saint-Sauveur, Saint-Thomas-de-Kent, Salisbury, Scotch Ridge, Seal Cove, Sevogle, Shaw Brook, Shediac Bridge, Shemogue, Shenstone, Smiths Crossing, Sormany, South Branch, South Tetagouche, Stonehaven, Strathadam, Tabusintac, Tabusintac No. 9 (Esgenoôpetitj First Nation), The Ledge, The Lots, Thériault, The Willows, Trout Brook, Turtle Creek, Upper Blackville, Upper Derby, Upper Little Ridge, Upper Mills, Upper Napan, Upper Pokemouche, Upper Rexton, Upper Rockport, Upper Sackville, Upsalquitch, Utopia, Warwick Settlement, Waterside, Waweig, Wayerton, Weaver Siding, Weldon, Welshpool, West Branch, West Sackville, Wheaton Settlement, White Head, Whitney, Wilsons Beach, Wood Point, Woodwards Cove Fibre December 2028

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]