Minister Hodgson marks milestone in Canada and Poland's energy and economic security partnership

GDANSK, Poland, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada and Poland are strengthening their partnership and deepening ties across trade, defence and energy security by investing in key sectors that support clean, secure, reliable and affordable energy systems and economic development in both countries.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, joined the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk; Polish dignitaries; and Canadian and Polish private sector leaders to celebrate the achievement of "first power" at Baltic Power, Poland's first offshore wind project. Minister Hodgson also marked the completion of the Choczewo substation, Poland's first major grid hub designed specifically to receive power from offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea and transmit it inland through the national grid to homes and businesses across Poland.

The 1.1-GW Baltic Power project is Poland's first offshore wind farm, built through a partnership between Poland's ORLEN and Canada's Northland Power. As a flagship example of what can be achieved when Canada and Poland work together, the project combines Canadian expertise, technology and investment with Poland's ambition to strengthen its energy security and accelerate its clean energy transition. Once fully operational later this year, Baltic Power is expected to generate approximately four terawatt-hours of electricity annually -- enough to power more than 1.5 million homes and cover approximately three percent of Poland's national electricity demand while avoiding approximately 2.8 million tonnes of annual CO2 emissions. Baltic Power demonstrates how Canadian industry expertise, innovation and investment can help deliver world-class clean energy in partnership with European allies, contributing to global energy security and Canada's trade diversification and job creation ambitions.

This milestone opens the door to deeper Canada–Poland energy co-operation and joint investments, which will help Canadian companies compete and succeed in international markets. By expanding commercial opportunities for Canadian firms and strengthening economic ties with trusted NATO, G7 and other allies, projects like this support global energy security, create Canadian jobs, attract investment and advance Canada's broader objective of diversifying trade and building more resilient economic partnerships.

From energy and natural resources deposits to world-leading financial institutions and industry expertise, Canada has what the world wants -- and we are unlocking it to bring prosperity, security and sustainability to Canadians and our partners abroad.

Quotes

"The world is facing an energy crisis, and Canada is leading the way to secure energy supplies and systems at home and abroad by unlocking our resources and supporting our allies to build new infrastructure, like Northland Power and ORLEN's Baltic Power project. I congratulate Northland, ORLEN and everyone involved in reaching first power. This is how we strengthen energy security worldwide, attract bilateral investment and create economic opportunity and prosperity."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Baltic Power is proof of what can be achieved when governments, industry and communities come together with a shared purpose and a determination to deliver. As a Canadian company and one of the world's leading offshore wind operators, Northland is proud to stand with ORLEN in bringing Poland's offshore wind industry to life. This historic milestone demonstrates how Canadian expertise, investment and innovation can help strengthen energy security, create economic opportunity and deliver lasting impact far beyond our borders."

Christine Healy

President and CEO, Northland Power

"The first electricity generated by offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea is a major success for Poland's energy sector and a confirmation of the effectiveness of Polish–Canadian co-operation. The Baltic Power project demonstrates that a consistently implemented energy policy and co-operation with reliable partners deliver tangible results. Together, we are building modern infrastructure that strengthens Poland's and Europe's energy security, drives economic development and paves the way for further joint investments in offshore wind, nuclear energy and energy storage. This partnership brings benefits to both Poland and Canada, strengthening our alliance and our strategic relationship."

Miłosz Motyka

Minister of Energy of Republic of Poland

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Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]