Minister Isabelle Charest announces significant measures to counter cases of abuse and harassment in sports

QUÉBEC CITY, QC, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, is proud to officially report on the actions that have been taken over the past year with regard to safety in sports. With this announcement, the Minister confirms that all Québec sports federations will be implementing a management policy for cases of abuse and harassment. The policy will provide for the appointment of an independent complaints officer. In addition, the Minister is announcing financial measures totalling $1.4 million to promote the safe practice of sports and recreational activities.

Prevention of abuse and harassment cases

Nearly a year ago, Minister Charest formally asked sports federations to develop an effective and impartial procedure for managing cases of abuse and harassment. Today, she is proud to announce that, thanks to the joint efforts of the government, the sports federations and the Regroupement loisir et sport du Québec, a policy framework on the protection of individual well-being will be implemented by all sports federations. This policy is scheduled to be rolled out in February 2021.

This new policy, which also provides for the appointment of an independent officer for managing complaints, is intended to foster an atmosphere of trust that enables victims of abuse or harassment to report a case without fear of reprisal. Going forward, the disclosure process will be standardized and impartial, with complaints being assessed in an objective and independent manner. This is a major step forward for the sports community given that, until now, complaints were processed differently by each sports federation due to a lack of resources. This new policy and the accompanying independent claims officer not only share the responsibility of managing cases of abuse and harassment in the entire sports community, but also allow all victims of abuse and harassment in sports to receive the same high-quality service throughout Québec.

Furthermore, to focus on prevention and foster awareness among the individuals concerned, information tools and training will be made available to athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and volunteers involved in sports and recreational activities.

Chaire de recherche en sécurité et intégrité en milieu sportif

An additional contribution of $400,000 has been granted to support the creation of the Chaire de recherche en sécurité et intégrité en milieu sportif (SIMS) at Université Laval. This funding is supplemental to the budget envelope allocated this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brings the total amount provided by the Ministère to $800,000 for the next three years. The research carried out by the Chaire SIMS will make it possible, throughout the province, to:

support the evaluation of issues relating to violence in sports using validated tools

identify the risk factors that lead to all forms of violence

support the creation of efficient and effective intervention measures designed to prevent violence in sports

assess the preventive measures implemented to establish best practices in the sports community

Funding granted to Sport'Aide

In an ongoing effort to provide valuable support to Québec's athletes, some of whom have been hit hard by the pandemic, an amount totalling $187,500 has been awarded to the Sport'Aide organization. This funding will serve a number of purposes, including providing helpline support services to young victims in sports and to witnesses of abuse or violence. The organization also offers various assistance, counselling and referral services.

Safe practice of physical activities during the pandemic

Additional funding in the amount of $850,000 has been earmarked to promote the safe and healthy practice of physical activities, especially during the pandemic. This funding will be used to support promising initiatives intended to reshape existing structures, environments and behaviours pertaining to security and ethics in recreation and sports. Moreover, the development of adapted awareness activities, prevention tools and updated information kits will contribute to ensuring that all Quebecers can practise sports activities safely and securely during the pandemic.

Quotations:

"The measures being announced today are the result of a year-long effort that began in November 2019 with my ministerial statement. They have been enthusiastically endorsed by all sports federations, which will implement a management policy for cases of abuse and harassment and appoint an independent complaints officer by February 2021. This clear response to the problems of violence, abuse and harassment in sports will create an atmosphere of trust in which all stakeholders can feel safe to speak out. I am also proud to announce that $1.4 million has been allocated to ensuring the safety and physical and mental well-being of athletes and recreation enthusiasts. During this pandemic, which requires us to continuously adapt, it is vital that the health and safety of Quebecers remain at the heart of our actions."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"Although the issue of violence in sports is a cause of increasing concern for decision-makers and sports organizations, there is currently no conclusive data on the prevalence of the issue, the associated risk factors or possible prevention measures. I would therefore like to thank the Ministère for the financial support awarded to the Chaire de recherche en sécurité et intégrité en milieu sportif, whose research will provide us with better insight into the situation regarding violence in sports, while at the same time supporting the development of prevention measures and the transfer of knowledge."

Sylvie Parent, Ph.D., Professor, Université Laval

"For the entire Québec sports community, this announcement once again confirms the commitment of the Québec government to take care of our young athletes and to foster a positive sports experience. The measures implemented over the past few years, as well as those still to come, meet important needs and core challenges faced by society. In short, these measures are a significant step forward and prove, once again, that Québec is a leader in creating safe sports environments."

Sylvain Croteau, General Manager of Sport'Aide

"The protection of individual well-being is a shared responsibility. In implementing a complaints management process, sports federations have joined forces to provide athletes with a safe, fair environment of trust. The federations applaud the government's financial contribution to the development of tools and resources to support the protection of our athletes' well-being."

Sylvain B. Lalonde, President and Director General of Regroupement Loisir et Sport du Québec

Related links:

SOURCE Cabinet de la ministre déléguée à l'Éducation et ministre responsable de la Condition féminine

For further information: Source: Alice Bergeron, Press attaché to the Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, 418-997-4093