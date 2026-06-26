Minister Hodgson accelerates Canada's mining sector

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada has what the world wants and is acting with urgency to unlock the full potential of its critical minerals by building major projects quickly and responsibly in order to create a prosperous, secure future. In a more competitive and uncertain world, Canada is ready to lead as a stable and reliable supplier of the mineral resources that power clean energy, advanced manufacturing and defence.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced investments of up to $73 million for 12 projects across Canada that will advance Canadian mining and build the infrastructure needed to connect Canadian critical minerals to global markets. These investments include:

Up to $51.57 million through the First and Last Mile Fund for five projects to advance critical minerals production and supply chains.

for five projects to advance critical minerals production and supply chains. $19.6 million under the Energy Innovation Program for five projects to advance clean energy and industrial decarbonization technologies that strengthen Canada's economic and climate competitiveness.

for five projects to advance clean energy and industrial decarbonization technologies that strengthen Canada's economic and climate competitiveness. Nearly $2 million under the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program for the Tahltan Central Government's project to co-develop, assess and participate in decision–making on major critical minerals resource projects.

Together, these projects demonstrate how Canada is unlocking its full potential through clean innovation, Indigenous partnership and strategic infrastructure that connects resources to global markets and supports trade diversification. In the North, these investments are helping to strengthen economic opportunity, security and long-term prosperity while advancing Canadian sovereignty in a region of growing strategic importance. By acting now, Canada is building the strongest, most sustainable mining sector in the world.

Quote

"Canada is ready to build. By investing in clean innovation, critical infrastructure and strong Indigenous partnerships, we are unlocking our full potential and moving major projects forward with greater speed and certainty. These investments will create good jobs, deliver lasting prosperity for Canadians and position Canada as a supplier of choice in the critical minerals the world is counting on."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy aims to advance the development of critical minerals and related value chains. Canada's current approach to critical minerals focuses on promoting domestic production and processing of critical minerals in strategic areas, protecting Canada's sovereignty and economic resilience by safeguarding critical minerals value chains, and partnering with Indigenous groups, provinces and territories, domestic stakeholders and international allies on critical minerals development.

Building on the success of the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF), the First and Last Mile Fund (FLMF) is supported by $1.5 billion in federal funding, as announced in Budget 2025. The FLMF supports infrastructure that will unlock and bolster new mines and economic growth, prioritizing projects that move Canada's resources to customers at home and abroad. Recognizing that most critical minerals deposits and enabling-infrastructure projects in Canada are located in Indigenous territories, the FLMF makes specific funding available to enable Indigenous leadership, engagement and participation throughout the mining value chain.

The Energy Innovation Program supports the advancement of clean energy technologies that help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Through the Mining Decarbonization Demonstration Call for Proposals, the program invests in technologies that reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency across Canada's mining sector.

The Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships (INRP) program aims to increase the economic participation of Indigenous communities and organizations in the development of natural resource projects.

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Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]