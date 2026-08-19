Minister Hajdu appoints new members to the National Advisory Committee for Canada's Volunteer Awards

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the appointment of ten new members to the National Advisory Committee for Canada's Volunteer Awards. The Committee met today to welcome the new members and provide an overview of its responsibilities.

Comprised of volunteer leaders, community builders and past Canada's Volunteer Award recipients from across Canada, the National Advisory Committee plays an important role in supporting the Minister by recommending award recipients.

Committee members are chosen by the Minister of Jobs and Families, selected based on their experiences in the volunteer community and to reflect Canada's cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

Newly appointed members to the National Advisory Committee:

Rikki Boté, Regina, Saskatchewan

Ryan Hreljac, Ottawa, Ontario

Sudhir Jha, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Melanie Mahlman, Victoria, British Columbia

Willy Wilondja Mayaliwa, New Maryland, New Brunswick

Sebastian Muermann, Montréal, Quebec

Blake L. Olson, Abbotsford, British Columbia

Sukhjit Singh, Brampton, Ontario

Stacie Smith, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Dr. Sally Zhao, Calgary, Alberta

These appointments build on the dedication and contributions of current and former committee members. Five members will continue their service on the National Advisory Committee, providing valuable continuity and institutional knowledge, while five members are concluding their mandates. Their sustained commitment has played a key role in recognizing the invaluable contributions of volunteers, organizations and businesses across Canada, and the positive impact they have in their communities.

Quotes

"Welcome to the new members of the National Advisory Committee. Programs like this exist because volunteers build stronger more caring communities, and this committee helps make sure their dedication is recognised. Thank you to every member who has served on this committee, whose knowledge and countless hours of service have helped uphold the excellence of the Canada's Volunteer Awards program. I look forward to working with the committee and hearing their recommendations for this year's recipients of the Canada's Volunteer Awards."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The National Advisory Committee is composed of up to 15 volunteer and community leaders who bring diverse expertise and perspectives to the awards selection process. Committee members serve for a three-year term with the possibility of extension.

The National Advisory Committee reflects Canada's geographic, cultural, linguistic and sectoral diversity, with members representing communities in all regions of Canada.

Five members are continuing their service on the committee, providing continuity and institutional knowledge to support its work, while five members are concluding their service on the committee.

Committee members review top-ranked nominations for Canada's Volunteer Awards and recommend award recipients to the Minister of Jobs and Families, who makes the final selection.

Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize volunteers, nonprofit organizations, social enterprises and businesses through five award categories for a total of 21 awards.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]