Statement by Prime Minister Carney on ongoing Canada-U.S. trade negotiations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- "Over the last number of weeks, Canada has engaged in intensive discussions with the United States to address outstanding trade issues and deliver greater certainty and real benefits for Canadian businesses, workers, farmers, and families.

Substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done. As this work is ongoing, the United States has agreed to postpone the implementation of its 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods under Section 338 of the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930 until end of day, August 21.

While we continue this work, Canada remains focused on building a stronger, more independent, and more competitive economy at home."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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