TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Treaty 13 Territory, and traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples, and home to many First Nations, Inuit and Métis, Ontario -- Indigenous Services Canada

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull–Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, joined the President of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, Armand Jourdain Sr, and the CEO of the National Association of Friendship Centres, Jennifer Rankin, in Toronto to announce federal investments of nearly $1.4 billion to support urban Indigenous populations, mental health and trauma support programming, and assisted living services on reserve. This funding will ensure Indigenous Peoples receive stable, distinctions–based, and culturally grounded services that improve health and wellness outcomes.

First, the federal government is investing $168 million over 5 years in Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples. This funding supports the Friendship Centre movement as part of the department's shift toward the transfer of service delivery to Indigenous organizations. It will be provided to the National Association of Friendship Centres and the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres to support local services through their affiliated friendship centres across Canada. These organizations help address the critical needs of over 1 million Indigenous Peoples in urban centres each year, including the most vulnerable and at-risk demographics, including women, girls, youth, seniors, 2SLGBTQI+ peoples, persons with disabilities, and persons with addictions. This investment is in addition to the $27.5 million in annual funding the federal government provides to support these operations.

Second, we will invest $630 million over two years to support the availability, accessibility, quality, and effectiveness of mental wellness services for Indigenous Peoples across the country. This investment includes the renewal of the Trauma–Informed Health and Cultural Support program, which provides culturally relevant mental health counselling and emotional and cultural supports to individuals, families, and communities healing from Indian Residential Schools, Indian Day Schools, the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people, related settlement processes, and other colonial harms.

The funding further supports programs that connect communities with healing supports that are trauma-informed, and grounded in culture, ceremony, and community knowledge, including:

wraparound services at 83 opioid agonist therapy sites across the country;

77 community–led Mental Wellness Teams serving 385 First Nations and Inuit communities; and,

continued access to crisis lines for Survivors and Intergenerational Survivors of Residential Schools and Day Schools, and families impacted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Third, the federal government will invest $592.4 million through 2034 in the Assisted Living Program for non-medical social support services for low-income individuals ordinarily resident on-reserve, including seniors, people with disabilities, and those with chronic health conditions or activity limitations. Funding will flow to communities through First Nations, provinces, and the Yukon, who are best placed to provide access to essential in–home and long–term care services so community members can maintain their independence, remain close to family, and stay in or near their home communities.

Together, these investments are part of Canada's commitment to delivering strong health, wellness, and community supports for Indigenous Peoples across the country.

Quotes

"Indigenous–led organizations and community leaders are driving meaningful change in health and wellness. By investing in critical health, wellness, urban programming, and assisted living programs, we are supporting care that is culturally rooted, community–driven, and life–changing. These investments will ensure access to essential supports--both in urban centres and in First Nations communities--advance healing and dignity, and help ensure Indigenous Peoples can receive care that reflects their realities and strengthens communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Today's announcement reflects a meaningful commitment to the vital role Friendship Centres play in communities across the country. Friendship Centres are at the heart of urban Indigenous communities and play a critical role in supporting individuals, families, and communities to thrive. This five-year investment provides important stability, allowing Friendship Centres to continue delivering the programs and services that Indigenous Peoples rely on every day, while creating new opportunities to build on this strong foundation through future partnerships and investments."

Pamela Glode-Desrochers, President of the National Association of Friendship Centres

"Friendship Centres are lifelines for urban Indigenous people. Today's decision ensures these legacy institutions can continue to serve their communities with stability and confidence. It reflects leadership grounded in responsibility, reconciliation, and seven generation thinking."

Armand Jourdain Sr., President of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres Board of Directors

Quick facts

Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP) was created in 2017, and is ISC's only program that specifically focuses on Indigenous peoples living in, transitioning to, or accessing services in urban centres.

More than 100 organizations, projects or initiatives receive funding under UPIP.

The National Association of Friendship Centres and Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres are the two largest, furthest-reaching organizations, constituting the only Indigenous network serving urban Indigenous people across the country.

There are three main components of ISC's Assisted Living program: In-Home Care (funding for non-medical support services such as meal programs and housekeeping), Institutional Care (such as care provided in supportive care homes); and Adult Foster Care (support for supervision and care of individuals who are unable to live on their own due to physical, cognitive or psychological limitations and who do not need continuous medical attention.)

ISC estimates that the Assisted Living program estimates that $172 million served 16,500 individuals and families throughout 2024-2025. Of those, roughly 850 were living in supportive care homes.

Currently, ISC has funding agreements with roughly 560 First Nations partners across Canada, including First Nations Band Councils and Tribal Councils that may deliver Assisted Living programming directly, share services with other recipients, or enter into agreements for service delivery with other recipients.

Associated links

Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples

https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1471368138533/1536932634432

Indigenous Mental Health

https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1576088923626/1576088963494

Assisted Living Program

https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1100100035250/1533317440443

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous / @GCIndigenousHealth

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]